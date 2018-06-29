Hillsborough match commander to face trial as judge lifts stay

Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield will face trial for the manslaughter by gross negligence of 95 football supporters after a judge at a UK Crown Court ruled to lift a stay on his prosecution.

About 10 family members of the 96 Liverpool fans who died at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final were in Preston Crown Court on Friday, with others watching proceedings on a video link from Liverpool, as judge Sir Peter Openshaw made his rulings.

There were shouts of “thank you” as the judge announced Duckenfield would stand trial.

The judge ruled that four other defendants charged with matters related to the disaster and its aftermath will also face trial following abuse of process arguments, which were heard at Preston Crown Court earlier this month.

An abuse of process argument for Sir Norman Bettison, who is charged with misconduct in a public office, has been adjourned until August 21st.

Duckenfield (73) faces 95 charges of gross negligence manslaughter following the crush in the terrace pens of the Sheffield Wednesday stadium’s Leppings Lane end at the match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest on April 15th.

The judge said: “In respect of the defendant David Duckenfield I lift the stay.

“I confirm that I grant the voluntary bill of indictment to allow prosecution against for manslaughter to proceed. I decline to order a stay on that charge.”

Under the law at the time, there can be no prosecution for the death of the 96th victim, Tony Bland, because he died more than a year and a day after his injuries were caused.

The Crown Prosecution Service applied to lift a historical stay — halting further legal proceedings — on Mr Duckenfield which was put in place in 2000.

–PA