Gunman who held two hostage in English bowling alley arrested

A gunman who held two members of staff hostage at a bowling alley in Nuneaton in central England has been arrested and the two employees are believed to be unharmed, Chris Clegg, operations director of MFA Bowl, said.

Earlier British police said they were dealing with an “ongoing incident” at the leisure park in Nuneaton, that was not connected to “any terrorist activity” after reports that a gunman had taken two staff members hostage at a bowling alley.

Shortly after 6.30pm a series of loud bangs could be heard and about 10 minutes later an ambulance was allowed through the cordon and two people got out. The gunman had brandished his weapon above his head and yelled “game over” after arriving at the bowling alley, one witness said.

Alex Moore-Holland told Sky News: “We were just having a game ... and a man who was also bowling ran across our lane and he was like ‘get out, get out’, shouting.

“I was like ‘What’s going on?’ so I turn around and there was a white guy, greyish beard, weird-looking man, he’s got a gun up here, like this over his head.

“He was saying ‘game over, game over’, everyone shouting, screaming, panicking, trying to get out and I didn’t know what to make of it, really. “I ran, got my things as quickly as I could and get out of there.”

Asked about the man’s weapon, his friend Liam Roberts said: “It was a shotgun, a long-looking thing. “I thought it was like a sword or a big knife but the second time when he came out near the door about 10 minutes after, this was to try and scare people, we knew it was a shotgun.”

Around 40 or 50 people, including children, were inside the complex at the time.

“There was probably about 20 kids, crying, that were trying to get out — about five people at a time trying to get through a door.” They speculated that the hostage taker was trying to clear the building of people at first.

Mr Roberts said: “I think he was trying to make people scared, to know he was there.”

MrAfshar told Sky News that a man had taken two members of staff hostage at the complex, which includes a cinema, a gym and several restaurants.

Mr Amshar told the broadcaster: “We understand that there is a gunman in the place and he is holding two of our staff as hostage.”

Asked if the gunman is known to staff at the bowling alley, he said: “We believe from what my manageress tells me that he is an ex-husband or a boyfriend of a member of staff. That is what I know, I can’t confirm that for definite.”

He said there had been no contact with the two members of staff, adding: “All our staff, the rest of our staff, are safe and they made sure that all the customers have left the premises so everybody is in safety, with the exception of the two people who are, we know that are missing and we assume that they are the two that are still inside the premises because the manageress has done the check but those two people are not accounted for.”

The gunman was described by one witness in the bowling alley as an unshaven man in his forties, who was “basically shouting and had a very aggressive demeanour about him”.

Lawrence Hallett, who had been at a family children’s party at the alley, told Sky News: “One of the staff came up to us and quietly whispered in my ear to leave and I initially thought it was a fire alarm or something like that and I said ‘What’s the problem? We are halfway through a game’ and he said ‘There is a gunman’. “I looked up and there was a guy, probably 20 or 30 feet away, walking towards us with a sawn-off shotgun sort of slung over his shoulder, if you like. “I thought it was a joke and panicked a little bit and shouted ‘everyone get out’, and basically ran, hell for leather, out of the building.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to the incident at 3.40pm.

PA and Reuters