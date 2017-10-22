Gunman takes two people hostage at UK leisure complex– manager

British police said on Sunday they were dealing with an “ongoing incident” at a leisure park in Nuneaton, central England, that was not connected to “any terrorist activity” after reports that a gunman had taken two staff members hostage at a bowling alley.

Warwickshire police in central England said on Twitter: “Officers are dealing with ongoing incident at Bermuda Park, Nuneaton and confirm this incident is unconnected to any terrorist activity”, but gave no further details.

Mehdi Afshar, chief executive of MFA Bowl which owns the alley, told Sky News that a man had taken two members of staff hostage at the complex, which includes a cinema, a gym and several restaurants.

Mr Amshar told the broadcaster: “We understand that there is a gunman in the place and he is holding two of our staff as hostage.”

Asked if the gunman is known to staff at the bowling alley, he said: “We believe from what my manageress tells me that he is an ex-husband or a boyfriend of a member of staff. That is what I know, I can’t confirm that for definite.”

He said there had been no contact with the two members of staff, adding: “All our staff, the rest of our staff, are safe and they made sure that all the customers have left the premises so everybody is in safety, with the exception of the two people who are, we know that are missing and we assume that they are the two that are still inside the premises because the manageress has done the check but those two people are not accounted for.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to the incident at 3.40pm.

A spokesman said: “We currently have an ambulance, two paramedic officers, the Hazardous Area Response Team, and an emergency planning manager at the scene.” It tweeted there had been no casualties at the scene. The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance was initially dispatched but has since left the scene.

A witness told BBC News: “When we were leaving there were police standing around the bowling alley, there were police cars outside the main entrance, with police officers in full body armour.”

The restaurant was put on lockdown after a manager went to the nearby cinema, where staff confirmed the situation, she added.

The local MP, Marcus Jones, told Sky News it was an “extremely concerning situation”.

