Glasgow police promise 'robust' inquiry after riot at Irish unity march

Police have promised a “thorough and robust” inquiry after protesters against an Irish unity march sparked a riot in Glasgow.

Riot police, mounted officers, a force helicopter and dog units were used to quell “significant disorder”.

Police said the planned march through the city’s Govan area, organised by the James Connolly Republican Flute Band, was met by hundreds of “disruptive” counter demonstrators at around 7pm on Friday.

The force said this led to “significant disorder” around Govan Road, which was blocked by officers.

Chief superintendent Mark Hargreaves said: “Police Scotland has a duty to facilitate processions and any peaceful protest, but this kind of behaviour by persons demonstrating against the parade is utterly unacceptable.

“It is extremely disappointing to see people acting in this fashion, causing fear and alarm to members of the public as well as putting many people at risk.”

He added: “Police Scotland will undertake a thorough and robust enquiry, and take any necessary action against those found to have been causing disruption.”

Witnesses reported smoke bombs being used.

Glasgow City Council advised of the road block in a traffic bulletin, and Govan Subway Station also closed due to the incident but has since reopened.

Once the road reopened around 9.45pm, a few police vehicles remained in the area, including riot vans.

Debris and what appeared to be makeshift barriers could be seen at the side of the road. – PA