Glasgow attack: Suspect dead, several injured after stabbing incident

Several people are injured and a suspect has been killed after a stabbing attack at a central Glasgow hotel, police have said.

Six people are in hospital following the incident, some critically ill, including a police officer who was injured at the scene and is in a critical but stable condition. The alleged assailant, a man, was shot dead by police, Police Scotland said.

Police sources had earlier confirmed that three victims had died in addition to the suspect. This remained unconfirmed by Police Scotland.

Police Scotland said the incident at the Park Inn hotel is not being treated as a terrorism.

Armed officers entered a building next to the Park Inn hotel on West George Street, as members of the public exited with their arms raised, according to witness footage posted online. More than a dozen police vehicles went to the scene. The hotel was one of a number used to house asylum seekers during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Police Scotland’s assistant chief constable, Steve Johnson, said: “We are continuing to deal with the incident on West George Street and would ask people to avoid the area. However, I would like to reassure the public that this is a contained incident and that the wider public is not at risk.”

Photo taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @Milroy1717 of emergency services presence in West George Street, Glasgow, as a serious police incident has closed roads in the city centre. Photograph: @Milroy1717/PA Wire

He added: “The individual who was shot by armed police has died. Six other people are in hospital for treatment to their injuries, including a police officer, who is in a critical but stable condition.”

Mr Johnson said police were not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident and urged the public not to speculate or share unconfirmed information on social media about what had happened.

Political response

British prime minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “Deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow, my thoughts are with all the victims and their families. Thank you to our brave emergency services who are responding.”

Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said the reports were “truly dreadful” and that she was being updated on the situation. The British home secretary, Priti Patel, urged people to follow police advice and avoid the area.

The Scottish Police Federation, which represents rank-and-file officers, said it was aware of reports that a police officer had been stabbed in the incident. “Our officials are in attendance to provide all necessary support. Please allow our colleagues the space to do their jobs. Further updates will be provided when we are able to do so.”

Witnesses reported seeing one person being taken to an ambulance on a stretcher. One man who saw the aftermath of the attack described seeing two people lying in the reception area of the hotel suffering from stab wounds in the abdominal area.

The man, who asked not to be named, told the Guardian “one of them was fighting for his life, gasping for breath”. He described being alerted to the incident when he heard calls for help from the ground floor.

A traffic information bulletin issued by Glasgow city council said: “Due to a serious police incident the following roads are currently closed until further notice: West George Street – between Hope Street and West Nile Street; Renfield Street – between West Regent Street and St Vincent Street. Renfield Street traffic is being diverted onto West Nile Street and road users should avoid the area if possible.” – Guardian