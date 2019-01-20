Fox accuses MPs of trying to ‘steal’ Brexit from the people

Leading British cabinet Brexiteer Liam Fox has hit out at moves by MPs to rewrite the Commons rule book in an attempt to “hijack” Britain’s withdrawal from the EU.

The International Trade Secretary angrily accused backbenchers of trying to “steal” Brexit from the British people who voted to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum.

At least two cross-party groups of MPs are planning to table amendments to enable backbenchers to take control of the business of the House to delay or frustrate prime minister Theresa May’s Brexit plans.

One group led by Tory former minister Nick Boles and the senior Labour MP Yvette Cooper is attempting to block a no-deal Brexit — something Mrs May strongly opposes.

A second, led by the former attorney general Dominic Grieve, is said to want to go further and suspend the Article 50 withdrawal process.

Dr Fox warned that the political consequence,s if Parliament was to go back on the referendum result, would be “astronomical”.

“You’ve got a Leave population and a Remain Parliament,” he told BBC1’s The Andrew Marr Show.

“Parliament has not got the right to hijack the Brexit process because Parliament said to the people of this country ‘We make a contract with you, you will make the decision and we will honour it’.

“What we are now getting is some of those who always absolutely opposed the result of the referendum trying to hijack Brexit and in fact steal the result from the people.”

Meanwhile a newspaper has reported that Mrs May plans to seek a bilateral treaty with the Irish Government to remove the contentious backstop arrangement from Britain’s divorce deal with the European Union.

The Sunday Times said aides to Mrs May thought a deal with Ireland would remove the opposition to her Brexit plan from the Democratic Unionist Party that supports Mrs May’s minority government and from pro-Brexit rebels in her Conservative Party.

However, the Irish edition of the same newspaper quoted a senior Irish Government source as saying the bilateral treaty proposal was “not something we would entertain” and a second senior political source as saying it would not work with the European Commission.

Mrs May suffered a heavy defeat in parliament on Tuesday when Conservative lawmakers and members of other parties rejected her Brexit plan by an overwhelming majority.

That left Britain facing the prospect of no deal to smooth its exit from the EU in little more than two months’ time. The prime minister is due to announce on Monday how she plans to proceed.

Many Conservatives and the DUP oppose the backstop that the European Union insists on as a guarantee to avoid a hard border between the Republic and Northern Ireland.

Earlier on Saturday, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said Dublin’s commitment to the Brexit divorce deal struck with the British government was “absolute,” including the Border backstop arrangement.

The Sunday Times also said a group of lawmakers in Britain’s parliament would meet on Sunday to consider ways they could suspend the Brexit process, wresting control away from Mrs May’s government. – Reuters/PA