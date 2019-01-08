Flights suspended at Heathrow airport after suspected drone sighting

Flights have been suspended at London’s Heathrow airport after a suspected drone sighting, an airport spokesman said.

The airport halted flights on Tuesday evening after the airport said there had been sightings of a drone flown near Britain’s busiest air hub. “We are responding to a drone sighting at Heathrow,” the airport said.

“As a precautionary measure, we have stopped departures while we investigate. We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The flight tracking site, FlightRadar, showed aircraft were still able to come in to land at the airport after the announcement.

The news comes just weeks after a similar report at Gatwick airport grounded about 1,000 flights.

