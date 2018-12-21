Flights resume at Gatwick Airport following further disruption

Flights at Gatwick Airport have resumed following a brief suspension because of another suspected drone sighting on Friday evening.

Operators were reassured that military measures now in place meant it was safe to fly despite a “confirmed sighting of a drone”, an airport spokeswoman said.

Flights were halted after a sighting at around 5.10pm, prompting further disruption to passengers’ plans after planes were grounded for around 36 hours in recent days.

The runway had been reopened in the morning after planes were stopped from flying in and out of the airport from 9pm on Wednesday.

Police believe more than one unmanned aircraft are responsible and are investigating the possibility of multiple culprits.

Police are keeping an open mind over the motive behind the drone activity, with theories including an environmental protest, but are not treating it as a terrorist incident. Sussex Police Assistant Chief Constable Steve Barry said there was no evidence of involvement of a foreign power, but described the drone activity as “really high-end criminal behaviour”. “This is a really significant criminal offence,” he said.

“There are resources here at Gatwick Airport now to mitigate the threat of that and a lot of resources to bring the offender to justice.”

Meanwhile, noise pollution campaigners have hit back at abuse they attracted for branding the situation an “early Christmas present” that is giving them some “tranquility”.

Community Against Gatwick Noise Emissions, which campaigns against the airport’s busy flight paths, said it was not responsible for the chaos and did not condone the behaviour.

But it did welcome the peace and quiet felt in the countryside when planes were grounded – prompting abusive messages online and accusations they were behind the incident.

After the group reportedly described it as an “early Christmas present”, chairwoman Sally Pavey said the absence of aircraft was a welcome consequence of the drone debacle.

She said: “With no aircraft flying, it’s been a glimpse of how it used to be – tranquillity.

“It’s been a bit of respite for us but that doesn’t mean we condone this behaviour.”

The community group, made up of villagers who live around the airport, are not “radical” or formed of “eco-warriors” and were not to blame for the incident, she said. – PA