Five people injured in ‘minor’ explosion at London tube station

Five people have been injured after reports of an explosion at a London tube station.

Officers were called to reports of people running at Southgate tube station shortly after 7pm on Tuesday amid what was thought to have been a minor explosion.

London Ambulance Service said two people had been taken to hospital and three others were treated at the scene in north London for minor injuries.

The incident is not believed to be terror-related, British transport police said.

The Metropolitan Police said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the reported explosion, which appears to have been minor.

“We are not aware of any serious injury.”

A spokeswoman for London Ambulance said: “We sent multiple resources to the scene, including a number of ambulance crews, our hazardous area response team, a medic in a fast response car, an advanced paramedic and an incident response officer.

“We have treated three patients at the scene for minor injuries and have taken two people to hospital.”

Emergency services remain at the scene and the station is closed.

TSSA (Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association) general secretary Manuel Cortes said: “Our thoughts are with those caught up in this incident and their loved ones.

“It’s too early to speculate on what exactly happened but thankfully there appear to be no major injuries or loss of life.”

A police cordon surrounds the station and there was still a police presence coming up to 10pm.

A Fire Brigade Command Unit, with flashing lights, was parked up the road from the station before it drove off. - PA