Farage says Brexit Party will not contest 317 Tory seats

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said on Monday that his party would not contest the 317 seats won by the Conservative Party in the 2017 election but would contest nearly all other seats.

In a significant boost for prime minister Boris Johnson ahead of the December 12th election, Mr Farage said he did not want anti-Brexit parties to win the election so was standing down candidates in 317 of the 650 seats up for grabs.

“The Brexit Party will not contest the 317 seats the Conservatives won at the last election,” Mr Farage said. “But what we will do is concentrate our total effort into all of the seats that are held by the Labour Party, who have completely broken their manifesto in 2017.”

“Our action prevents a second referendum from happening,” Mr Farage said. “We will also take on the rest of the remainer parties.”

Mr Farage said Mr Johnson’s move towards a free trade deal with the European Union that did not include regulatory alignment was a “significant change” to the approach on Brexit.

“He said we would negotiate a super Canada-plus trade deal with no political alignment,” said the Brexit Party leader.

“That is a huge change. Ever since Mrs May’s abject speech in Florence, we have been aiming at a close and special partnership with the European Union.

“We had been aiming to stay part of many of its agencies.

“Boris last night signalled a very clear change in direction. I thought to myself overnight, ‘That sounds a bit more like the Brexit we voted for’.”

Mr Farage said he still wants to see Brexit Party MPs elected to hold Mr Johnson to account if he wins a majority.

He added: “It’s not easy, but how do we hold Boris to his promises? That’s the key to this isn’t it? That’s the key to whether this strategy actually works.”

He continued: “The way we keep Boris Johnson to his promises is we have to start to win some of these seats. That’s what we need to do in this election.

“Because when we do that and we have a Brexit Party voice in Parliament, we’re going to keep saying ‘remember, you told us we were leaving by the end of 2020. Remember you told us we’re not going to have political alignment’.

“And actually he’ll know, just as Mrs May’s vote disappeared in the European elections of this year, the same will happen again if a British prime minister breaks firm commitments.”

Responding to Mr Farage’s decision, Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson tweeted: “The Conservative Party are the Brexit Party now.”

Labour election candidate and former minister David Lammy tweeted: “Nigel Farage bottling it by standing down in Tory seats shows how vital it is for Remainers to cooperate.

“We cannot allow this hard right alliance between Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage — dancing to the tune of Donald Trump — to permanently wreck our country.”– Reuters/PA