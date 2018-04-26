Family of Irishman attacked in Liverpool are ‘devastated’

The family of Irish businessman Sean Cox, who was attacked outside a Liverpool match on Tuesday, have said all they want is for him to return home.

Two Italian men have been charged in connection with the attack which happened ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League match with Roma, Merseyside Police said.

The 53-year-old father-of-three from Dunboyne, Co Meath, suffered serious head injuries after being assaulted outside Anfield stadium on Tuesday.

“We want the world to know that Sean is the most amazing and wonderful husband, dad, friend, son, uncle, and brother and he has brought us all nothing but joy,” the Cox family said in a statement issue through Merseyside Police.

Describing him as “a truly decent man who adores Liverpool FC”, they said he had travelled to watch his “beloved” team when the incident occurred.

“We are completely devastated by what has happened to our lovely, caring, Sean and all we want is for him to come home to his loving wife and three children,” they said.

“We hope Sean makes a full recovery from the injuries he sustained and that we will all be back together soon as a family in Ireland spending precious time together.”

In a statement, Merseyside Police said: “We can confirm that detectives have charged two Italian men following an incident in Anfield on Tuesday, 24 April in which a 53-year-old man was seriously injured.

“20-year-old Filippo Lombardi was charged with violent disorder and wounding/inflict grievous bodily harm.

“29-year-old Daniele Sciusco was charged with violent disorder.

“Both men have been kept in custody to appear at South Sefton Magistrates Court this morning, Thursday 26 April.

“The victim remains in hospital in a critical condition at Walton Neurological Centre. ”

Sporadic trouble broke out in the city centre before the game, and as more than 50,000 fans descended on Anfield, including around 5,000 fans from Italy.

Fighting started near The Albert pub close to the ground shortly before kick-off, where it is believed Mr Cox was hit with a belt and fell to the ground.

Police made nine arrests before and after the game, for offences including affray, assault, possession of offensive weapons, possession of a controlled drug, criminal damage and being drunk and disorderly.

Mr Cox, who is married with three teenage children, works as sales director of Dundalk-based company Precision Cables.

He is a life-long Liverpool FC supporter and used the match as an opportunity to also meet up with his brother who lives in the UK.

A former chair of St Peter’s GAA Club in Dunboyne, he is also a member of the Dunboyne Athletic Club’s Fit4Life group.

A GoFundme page, set up by the Irish Liverpool Reds Facebook Page to help cover Mr Cox’s s medical bills and accommodation for his family has raised €30,000 of its €35,000 goal as of 12.00pm on Thursday.