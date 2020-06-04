Face coverings to be made compulsory on public transport in England

Face coverings will be mandatory on public transport in England from June 15th, transport secretary Grant Shapps has announced.

Mr Shapps said “we need to ensure every precaution is taken” on buses, trains, aircraft and ferries as further lockdown measures are eased in England and passenger numbers increase.

Currently passengers are advised to wear a face covering but are not stopped from travelling without one.

Face coverings can be a scarf, piece of cloth or mask.

The British government says they are “marginally beneficial as a precautionary measure”, and states that evidence suggests face coverings do not protect the wearer, but may protect other people if he or she is infected.

Surgical masks should be reserved for people who need them for protection while at work such as medical staff, according to official advice.

London mayor Sadiq Khan was among those who have been lobbying the government to make face coverings mandatory on public transport.

He said ministers have “finally seen sense”, adding that there is “a large body of evidence” that face coverings can help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Transport unions had also urged ministers to enforce the wearing of face coverings after the deaths of dozens of workers.

Mick Cash, general secretary of the RMT union, said the announcement was “long overdue”.

Mr Shapps said on May 12th that 42 Transport for London workers and 10 mainline rail staff had died after being infected by coronavirus.

People are advised to wash their hands or use hand sanitiser before a face covering is put on or taken off, and coverings should also be washed regularly. – PA