Expected Tory triumph will see Brexit on Johnson’s terms and inevitable Corbyn resignation

If the exit poll is accurate, Boris Johnson has achieved a political triumph of historic proportions, reshaping the parliamentary map of Britain to win a resounding mandate for taking Britain out of the European Union on his terms.

He has done so by bulldozing through the “Red Wall” of former Labour strongholds stretching from North-East Wales across the north of England and into the Midlands with his promise to get Brexit done.

The scale of his victory means he will be able to pass his withdrawal agreement through Parliament on January 31st without difficulty, snuffing out any hope among Remainers of halting Britain’s departure from the EU. It also gives him generous room for manoeuvre in negotiations on Britain’s future relationship with the EU, with little fear of being held hostage by any faction within his party.

Johnson will be the dominant figure in British politics for the next five years, with a mandate to pursue his agenda of higher spending on health, education and policing and tough policies on crime.

The result is a catastrophe for Labour, which hoped for a closer outcome on account of the popularity of many of its policies. Canvassers reported that Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership was a bigger problem than Brexit on the doorsteps and if the exit poll is borne out, his resignation is inevitable. The leadership contest that follows will be a battle over the party’s culture as well as its ideology and Corbyn’s allies will work hard to resist a move towards the political centre.

The Liberal Democrats look set to return to Westminster with 13 seats, one more than they won in 2017 but seven fewer than they held before this election after their ranks were swelled by defectors from Labour and the Conservatives. Jo Swinson is at risk of losing her seat as well as the party’s leadership as the Liberal Democrats prepare for five more years in the political wilderness.

Apart from the Conservatives, the other big winners of the night, according to the exit poll, are the Scottish National Party (SNP) who look set to win 55 seats, up from 35 before the election and leaving just four Scottish seats in the hands of other parties. Such an overwhelming mandate for the SNP, combined with the certainty of Brexit on Johnson’s terms, is likely to fuel support for a second independence referendum in Scotland.

The exit poll offered no immediate details about the result in Northern Ireland but if the Conservatives win a majority of 86, they will have no need for the support of the DUP in the next parliament and no political incentive to address their concerns about the withdrawal agreement.