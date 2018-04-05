‘Everyone is getting better,’ says daughter of poisoned Russian spy

A relative of the poisoned former double agent Sergei Skripal has said she has spoken by phone with his daughter, Yulia, her first contact with the outside world since falling into a coma after the March 4th nerve agent attack.

“She said everything is fine and she is doing okay” Viktoria Skripal told the Guardian by telephone from Moscow. “That’s all I’m going to say.”

Viktoria Skripal then said that a transcript of their phone call would soon be released by Russian news agencies. “Even in English,” she added.

In remarks carried by Russian television, Yulia Skripal told her relative that “everything is fine, everything is fixable, everyone is getting better”, Reuters reported.

When asked about her father’s condition, Yulia Skripal reportedly said “everything is fine, he is resting, sleeping”.

Viktoria Skripal, the daughter of Mr Skripal’s late brother, has said she plans to go to London in the coming days to try to bring Yulia back to Russia.

On Wednesday evening, Viktoria Skripal said she had applied for a British visa and co-ordinated her trip with the Russian embassy in London. She said she expected Alexander Yakovenko, the Russian ambassador, to meet her, and said he had helped her apply for a passport.

“At the moment, I have just one goal: fly there and get Yulia, at the very least Yulia,” she said on the Russia-1 state news station. Mr Skripal’s foreign citizenship made his situation “more complicated”, she said.

Viktoria Skripal appeared on several Russian talkshows on Wednesday, including one with Andrei Lugovoi and Dmitry Kovtun, both accused in the 2006 poisoning of the former spy Alexander Litvinenko in London.

Last week, Salisbury NHS foundation trust said 33-year-old Yulia was no longer in a critical condition, describing her medical state as stable.

Her father’s condition was described by the hospital as still critical but stable. Mr Skripal (66) is believed to have been the main target of the attack. – Guardian