European Medicines Agency rules AstraZeneca vaccine is ‘safe and effective’

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has said the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab is a “safe and effective vaccine” against Covid-19.

The EMA said the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks.

The regulator’s executive director Emer Cooke said the jab is not associated with an increase in the overall risk of blood clots.

Restarting vaccinations

On Thursday afternoon, infectious diseases consultant Dr Eoghan De Barra of Beaumont Hospital said that if AstraZeneca was given the green light by the authorities they could resume their vaccination programme for the fourth cohort “within hours.”

Speaking on RTÉ News at One, Dr De Barra explained that Beaumont hospital had 3,000 people with serious conditions registered with them. As a renal transplant centre and a centre for some specific cancers, the hospital had already commenced vaccinating “in-house” patients before the AstraZeneca vaccine was “paused” and continued using MRNA vaccines.

Their programme could be “turned on again” in short order, it could proceed within hours for “in-house” patients and administration could commence organising other vulnerable patients to attend for their vaccine.

“We have AstraZeneca in the fridge. It has a shelf life of six months. We have vaccinators and could proceed within hours.

“We can do 500 patients per day. AstraZeneca is a lot easier to work with than Pfizer. We could make up lost time once we get the green light. With committed staff and longer hours we could catch up.”

The decision to take a “pause” in using AstraZeneca was understandable, he said. It was the route that had to be taken to show that there was a robust safety system in place to reassure people. However, it would have been easier if there had been “no wobbles” along the way.

Ireland was fortunate that there was a low proportion of vaccine sceptics, he added.

British vaccine programme

Earlier on Thursday, the UK’s National Health Service warned of a “significant reduction” in weekly supply of the Covid-19 vaccine in the from the end of March.

More than 25 million people in the UK have now received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, but the NHS has warned of a month-long reduction in weekly supply of the jabs.

A letter to local health leaders in England asked vaccination centres and community pharmacy-led services to close unfilled bookings and “ensure no further appointments are uploaded” to booking systems in April.

NHS bosses said that as a result of the supply issues, people under the age of 50 should only get the jab if they are in a priority group, meaning younger adults could face a longer wait to be be vaccinated.

The delay in the delivery of five million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine from India is thought to be behind the forthcoming reduction in the UK’s supply.

The delivery had been expected from the Serum Institute of India, the BBC reported, but has been held up by four weeks.

A spokesperson for the Serum Institute of India told the BBC: “Five million doses had been delivered a few weeks ago to the UK and we will try to supply more later, based on the current situation and the requirement for the government immunisation programme in India.”

AstraZeneca has partnered with the institute, which is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, for supplies to the Indian government but also to other countries, including low and middle-income ones.

The UK’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock told a Downing Street press conference that vaccine supply was “always lumpy” and insisted the nation was on track to meet the target of offering a first dose to all over-50s by April 15th.

Elsewhere, the UK faces a possible block on doses from the European Union after Ursula von der Leyen warned the bloc “will reflect on whether exports to countries who have higher vaccination rates than us are still proportionate”.

The European Commission chief said she wanted “reciprocity and proportionality” in exports, pointing out that 10 million doses of vaccine had gone from the EU to the UK.

Mr Hancock said the supply of vaccines to the UK from EU production facilities was “fulfilling contractual responsibilities and we fully expect those contracts to be delivered on”.– Additional reporting PA/Reuters