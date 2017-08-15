EU Commission to ‘carefully’ study UK customs proposal

The European Commission said on Tuesday it would “carefully” study Britain’s proposal on setting up an interim customs agreement with the European Union.

The Commission added it would only address the post-Brexit relationship once sufficient progress had been made on the divorce.

“We see the UK’s publication of a series of position papers as a positive step towards now really starting phase one of the negotiations.

“The clock is ticking and this will allow us to make progress,” a spokesman for the Commission said.

The Commission was responding to a position paper published by Britain in which it proposed setting up an interim customs union but also wants the right to negotiate other trade deals.

Reuters