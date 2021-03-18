EU agency to rule on AstraZeneca vaccine amid fears of ‘significant reduction’ in supply

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is meeting on Thursday to discuss the AstraZeneca vaccine, after a dozen European countries suspended rollout of the jab over isolated cases of blood clotting.

Any continued rollout of the vaccine to high-risk people will not fully resume until next week, should the EU medicines watchdog clear safety concerns about the jab.

Should the EMA review confirm the vaccine’s safety, the HSE plans to begin immediate use of the vaccine, which was due to be administered this week to 30,000 healthcare workers and high-risk people aged between 16 and 69 with serious underlying health conditions.

However, a HSE source said the rollout would not resume until well into next week as vaccine teams and stock supplies would have to be remobilised.

The logistics around distributing the vaccine and rebooking postponed appointments, along with scheduling planned vaccinations, will likely take some time to organise, though one health source said they did not expect any unnecessary delay in restarting the process.

Figures released by the Department of Health showed the State’s heavy reliance on the AstraZeneca vaccine. It accounts for more than a quarter of the 758,490 vaccines delivered so far.

On Thursday, the UK’s National Health Service warned of a “significant reduction” in weekly supply of the Covid-19 vaccine in the from the end of March.

More than 25 million people in the UK have now received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, but the NHS has warned of a month-long reduction in weekly supply of the jabs.

A letter to local health leaders in England asked vaccination centres and community pharmacy-led services to close unfilled bookings and “ensure no further appointments are uploaded” to booking systems in April.

NHS bosses said that as a result of the supply issues, people under the age of 50 should only get the jab if they are in a priority group, meaning younger adults could face a longer wait to be be vaccinated.

The delay in the delivery of five million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine from India is thought to be behind the forthcoming reduction in the UK’s supply.

The delivery had been expected from the Serum Institute of India, the BBC reported, but has been held up by four weeks.

A spokesperson for the Serum Institute of India told the BBC: “Five million doses had been delivered a few weeks ago to the UK and we will try to supply more later, based on the current situation and the requirement for the government immunisation programme in India.”

AstraZeneca has partnered with the institute, which is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, for supplies to the Indian government but also to other countries, including low and middle-income ones.

The UK’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock told a Downing Street press conference that vaccine supply was “always lumpy” and insisted the nation was on track to meet the target of offering a first dose to all over-50s by April 15th.

Elsewhere, the UK faces a possible block on doses from the European Union after Ursula von der Leyen warned the bloc “will reflect on whether exports to countries who have higher vaccination rates than us are still proportionate”.

The European Commission chief said she wanted “reciprocity and proportionality” in exports, pointing out that 10 million doses of vaccine had gone from the EU to the UK.

Mr Hancock said the supply of vaccines to the UK from EU production facilities was “fulfilling contractual responsibilities and we fully expect those contracts to be delivered on”.– Additional reporting PA