Essex truck deaths: what we know so far

39 dead people, believed to be Chinese nationals, were found on Wednesday

Updated: 51 minutes ago

Police and forensic officers at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, after 39 bodies were found inside a trailer on the industrial estate. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Police and forensic officers at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, after 39 bodies were found inside a trailer on the industrial estate. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA

 

What we know so far

– 39 bodies are discovered in a trailer behind a truck at an industrial park in Grays, Essex, by the ambulance service at 1.40am on Wednesday, October 23rd.

– The 25-year-old driver of the truck from Northern Ireland is arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

– The trailer, which had a Carrier refrigeration unit, travelled from Zeebrugge, Belgium, into Purfleet, England, and docked in the Thurrock area, about 9km from Purfleet, shortly after 12.30am.

– The Northern Irish driver collected the trailer at about 1.05am and the alarm was raised at the industrial park in Grays about a half hour later. Reports suggest the trailer’s refrigeration unit may have been on and the migrants could have frozen to death in temperatures as low as -25C.

Police move the truck and trailer from the scene in Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays to nearby Tilbury Docks to remove the bodies. Photograph: EPA/Vickie Flores
Police move the truck and trailer from the scene in Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays to nearby Tilbury Docks to remove the bodies. Photograph: EPA/Vickie Flores

– Forensic police dressed in white coveralls were seen going in and out of the vehicle in Grays throughout Wednesday. It remained behind a cordon until shortly before 5pm when it was escorted by a number of police vehicles to nearby Tilbury Docks where it was planned to remove the bodies.

– The Northern Irish driver took a ferry on Saturday from Dublin to Holyhead. He returned to Ireland later that day before travelling to Holyhead again on Sunday.

– The truck was registered in Varna, a city on the east coast of Bulgaria. The Bulgarian authorities say the truck has not been in the country since 2017.

– Gardaí are trying to establish if the people behind a now-defunct Irish haulage business own the truck. Detectives believe the people who owned that company registered another haulage business, and vehicles, in Bulgaria.

– The Scania truck’s windscreen carried a sticker reading “Ireland, the ultimate dream”.

– On Wednesday evening, police in Northern Ireland searched two houses in the Portadown area, believed to be the homes of the driver and his extended family.

– Alongside the murder inquiry, a parallel investigation begins to examine whether organised crime networks played a role.

– On Thursday morning, British police say they believe the dead, 38 adults and one teenager, were Chinese nationals.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.