Essex truck deaths: what we know so far

What we know so far

– 39 bodies are discovered in a trailer behind a truck at an industrial park in Grays, Essex, by the ambulance service at 1.40am on Wednesday, October 23rd.

– The 25-year-old driver of the truck from Northern Ireland is arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

– The trailer, which had a Carrier refrigeration unit, travelled from Zeebrugge, Belgium, into Purfleet, England, and docked in the Thurrock area, about 9km from Purfleet, shortly after 12.30am.

– The Northern Irish driver collected the trailer at about 1.05am and the alarm was raised at the industrial park in Grays about a half hour later. Reports suggest the trailer’s refrigeration unit may have been on and the migrants could have frozen to death in temperatures as low as -25C.

Police move the truck and trailer from the scene in Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays to nearby Tilbury Docks to remove the bodies. Photograph: EPA/Vickie Flores

– Forensic police dressed in white coveralls were seen going in and out of the vehicle in Grays throughout Wednesday. It remained behind a cordon until shortly before 5pm when it was escorted by a number of police vehicles to nearby Tilbury Docks where it was planned to remove the bodies.

– The Northern Irish driver took a ferry on Saturday from Dublin to Holyhead. He returned to Ireland later that day before travelling to Holyhead again on Sunday.

– The truck was registered in Varna, a city on the east coast of Bulgaria. The Bulgarian authorities say the truck has not been in the country since 2017.

– Gardaí are trying to establish if the people behind a now-defunct Irish haulage business own the truck. Detectives believe the people who owned that company registered another haulage business, and vehicles, in Bulgaria.

– The Scania truck’s windscreen carried a sticker reading “Ireland, the ultimate dream”.

– On Wednesday evening, police in Northern Ireland searched two houses in the Portadown area, believed to be the homes of the driver and his extended family.

– Alongside the murder inquiry, a parallel investigation begins to examine whether organised crime networks played a role.

– On Thursday morning, British police say they believe the dead, 38 adults and one teenager, were Chinese nationals.