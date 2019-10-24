Essex truck deaths: 39 migrants found dead were Chinese

The 39 people found dead in the back of a lorry in Essex were Chinese nationals, sources have said.

It is understood that there were men and women discovered in the refrigerated lorry trailer in Grays, Essex, on Wednesday.

Police in England have been identifying the people who were found dead in a refrigerated trailer that was briefly transported by a truck driver from Northern Ireland.

The emergency services were contacted about the discovery in Grays, Essex in the early hours of Wednesday, and investigators in Britain and Ireland have since been attempting to establish how the people, believed to be migrants, came to be in the trailer.

The only suspect arrested to date, a man (25) living in Co Armagh, was being questioned on Wednesday night by Essex Police in connection with the matter, which is being treated as mass murder.

Search operations

Police officers in Northern Ireland undertook two search operations in Co Armagh on Wednesday night linked to the investigation.

It was initially suspected that the victims had been trafficked into Britain through the Republic, passing through two Irish ports, but the Garda and Essex Police later ruled out that possibility.

Gardaí are trying to establish if the people behind a now-defunct Irish haulage business own the truck at the centre of the case. Detectives believe the people who owned that company registered another haulage business, and vehicles, in Bulgaria. This may have been done in an attempt to continue trading as an international operator, while employing the man arrested in Essex.

Bulgarian prime minister Boyko Borissov said the truck had not entered his country since 2017.

Detectives in Dublin have established that the arrested man departed Dublin Port for Holyhead last Saturday and came back later that day before leaving again for Holyhead the following day.

The trailer that the bodies were found in was carried on a sailing that arrived from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet in Essex late on Tuesday.

It said the trailer travelled from Zeebrugge into Purfleet and docked in the Thurrock area, about 9km from Purfleet, shortly after 12.30am on Wednesday. – Additional reporting from PA