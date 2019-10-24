Essex trailer deaths: what we know so far
39 dead people, believed to be Chinese nationals, were found on Wednesday
Police and forensic officers at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, after 39 bodies were found inside a trailer on the industrial estate. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA
What we know so far
– 39 bodies are discovered in a trailer behind a truck at an industrial park in Grays, Essex, by the ambulance service at 1.40am on Wednesday, October 23rd.
– The 25-year-old driver of the truck from Northern Ireland is arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.
– The trailer, which had a Carrier refrigeration unit, travelled from Zeebrugge, Belgium, into Purfleet, England, and docked in the Thurrock area, about 9km from Purfleet, shortly after 12.30am.
– The Northern Irish driver collected the trailer at about 1.05am and the alarm was raised at the industrial park in Grays about a half hour later. Reports suggest the trailer’s refrigeration unit may have been on and the migrants could have frozen to death in temperatures as low as -25C.
– Forensic police dressed in white coveralls were seen going in and out of the vehicle in Grays throughout Wednesday. It remained behind a cordon until shortly before 5pm when it was escorted by a number of police vehicles to nearby Tilbury Docks where it was planned to remove the bodies.
– The Northern Irish driver took a ferry on Saturday from Dublin to Holyhead. He returned to Ireland later that day before travelling to Holyhead again on Sunday.
– The truck was registered in Varna, a city on the east coast of Bulgaria. The Bulgarian authorities say the truck has not been in the country since 2017.
– Gardaí are trying to establish if the people behind a now-defunct Irish haulage business own the truck. Detectives believe the people who owned that company registered another haulage business, and vehicles, in Bulgaria.
– The Scania truck’s windscreen carried a sticker reading “Ireland, the ultimate dream”.
– On Wednesday evening, police in Northern Ireland searched two houses in the Portadown area, believed to be the homes of the driver and his extended family.
– Alongside the murder inquiry, a parallel investigation begins to examine whether organised crime networks played a role.
– On Thursday morning, British police say they believe the dead, 38 adults and one teenager, were Chinese nationals.