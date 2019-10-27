Essex trailer deaths: UK Britain faces exclusion from elite EU policing unit

The United Kingdom faces exclusion from Europe’s anti-trafficking unit after Brexit, senior MPs and experts warned last night.

This unit is co-ordinating international investigations alongside that being carried out by Essex police into the deaths of 39 people whose bodies were found in the back of a lorry in Essex last week.

Efforts to identify the victims are continuing on Sunday.

All of the victims have now been moved from the vehicle in Tilbury Docks to Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford, for post-mortem examinations to be carried out.

Officers initially believed they were all Chinese nationals, but a representative of VietHome - a website for Vietnamese people in the UK - said it has passed on the pictures of almost 20 people who have been reported missing to police.

Police said they are investigating a “wider conspiracy” after claims surfaced that the lorry could have been part of a convoy of three carrying around 100 people.

The warning from MPs came after the Irish driver of the truck, Maurice Robinson (25), was charged with 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people over the deaths in Grays.

The 25-year-old from Laurelvale in Northern Ireland will appear at Chelmsford magistrates court tomorrow, where he will also face 39 counts of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering.

Three other Irish people are still being questioned on Sunday in connection with the deaths.

A 48-year-old man, from Northern Ireland, was detained at Stansted Airport on Friday on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and manslaughter.

Truck driver Maurice (Mo) Robinson (25) from Portadown in Northern Ireland, was charged on Saturday with 39 counts of manslaughter. Photograph: Mo Robinson/Facebook

Police also arrested a married Irish couple, both aged 38, in Warrington, England before dawn on Friday.

The couple, who run a haulage business and beauty salon in Warrington, have one adult child and two younger children. Mr Robinson’s truck was also previously owned by the woman arrested in Warrington.

The pair, originally from southern Ireland, were held on suspicion of 39 counts of manslaughter and people trafficking.

Fifth Irish person

A fifth Irish person, a man in his twenties, who is wanted in connection with the investigation, was arrested at Dublin Port on Saturday.

Gardaí said the man, who is in his early 20s and from Northern Ireland, was held over an unrelated outstanding court order.

He is understood to be sought by Essex Police as part of their investigation, and the force confirmed officers are in touch with Irish police.

In Belgium, police are hunting the driver who delivered the trailer to Zeebrugge, the port it left before arriving in the UK.

It is not yet known when the victims entered the trailer, where temperatures can be as low as minus 25C if the fridge is activated, or the exact route it travelled.

The anti-trafficking unit involved in the case, the European Migrant Smuggling Centre, is part of the EU’s law enforcement agency, Europol, and has been at the heart of a global inquiry into the tragedy. A Europol source said investigators at the centre were “working around the clock trying to put together the pieces of the puzzle”.

The unit is regarded as the most sophisticated organisation of its kind in Europe, with unrivalled ability to track cross-border crime and a huge database of smuggling networks.

Shipping containers at the port of Zeebrugge in Belgium after 39 bodies were found inside a lorry that had travelled from the port to the Port of Tilbury in Essex. Photograph: PA

But the UK’s ability to participate in its work after 2020, when the post-Brexit transition period with the EU is due to end, is now in serious doubt. MPs and anti-trafficking experts said it was clear from the government’s own statements that the UK would be excluded from Europol and its agencies in the event of a no-deal Brexit, and would at best have downgraded access even if a Brexit deal were done.

The chair of the Commons select committee on home affairs, the Labour MP Yvette Cooper, said she was seriously concerned that the British government had no plan as to how to ensure continued UK involvement.

Europol

“The government’s plans mean we could lose membership of Europol, including its European Migrant Smuggling Centre, at the end of next year if a new security partnership and treaty isn’t agreed in time.

“The government itself has said this would mean a security downgrade and even in the best possible scenario there would be a substantial capability gap due to our loss of access to data and data-sharing systems and ability to lead operations as we currently do, including on human trafficking.”

This point was also stressed by the Tory chair of the Commons intelligence and security committee, Dominic Grieve: “The dreadful tragedy highlights the need for international cooperation on people trafficking. Leaving the EU will make that much more difficult. At present there is complete uncertainty as to whether we will be able to continue working with this unit.”

Europol officials say that in the event of no deal, British police officers would be removed from Europol’s headquarters in the Hague. “It’s a very bleak prospect,” said a source. The source added it remained completely unclear what the organisation’s future links would be with police in the UK.

Senior figures at the United Nations also said that Brexit risked undermining the UK’s ability to tackle people smugglers and trafficking syndicates.

The UN’s trafficking envoy, Maria Grazia Giammarinaro, told the Observer that withdrawing from Europol and Eurojust, which facilitates judicial cooperation among countries to tackle serious organised crime, could curtail the UK’s ability to conduct the transnational investigations required to dismantle smuggling networks.

“Information sharing is crucial. Trafficking is very often a transnational crime, so the exchange of hot investigative information helps a lot. In addition, the European Union has very effective tools such as joint investigation teams that have proven very effective in sophisticated investigations,” she said.

Elsewhere, attention shifted towards the remote Vietnamese province of Nghe An province where many of the 39 victims are believed to have begun their journey.

Detective chief inspector Martin Pasmore of Essex Police, leading the largest murder investigation in the force’s history, urged members of the Vietnamese community in Britain and abroad to help identify the 31 men and eight women who died after being smuggled into the UK last week. - Additional reporting Agencies