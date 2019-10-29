Essex lorry deaths: UK police hunting two brothers from Armagh

British police said they were hunting for two brothers from Northern Ireland over the deaths of 39 people in the back of a truck near London last week.

Ronan Hughes (40) and his brother Christopher (34) from Armagh are wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking, Essex police said.

“Finding and speaking to the Hughes brothers is crucial to our investigation,” said Detective Chief Supt Stuart Hooper.

A man from Northern Ireland, who is currently in custody in Ireland following his arrest on Saturday, is being sought by British police on suspicion of transporting the trailer containing the victims to the Belgian port of Zeebrugge.

The trailer was then transported to the UK by ferry before being driven to Essex.

It was opened up and the bodies of 31 men and eight women, most believed to have come from Vietnam, were found inside.

Contrary to earlier reports that the victims froze to death, it is now believed the main cause of death was suffocation.

According to the Belgian public prosecutors office, the truck driver at Zeebrugge in Belgium told port officials he was transporting biscuits and therefore the truck’s refrigeration unit did not need to be switched on.

The Belgian authorities said it was not yet clear if the man believed this and said it remained possible he did not know his trailer contained people.–Reuters