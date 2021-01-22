Essex lorry deaths: Members of Irish-Romanian gang get jail terms up to 27 years

The sentencing of a gang of people smugglers linked to the deaths of 39 migrants has got under way at the Old Bailey.

Mr Justice Sweeney told the defendants jailed for manslaughter they would serve two-thirds of the term in custody, instead of the usual half.

Ronan Hughes (41) was jailed for 20 years, Gheorghe Nica (43) was jailed for 27 years, Maurice Robinson (26) received 13 years and four months imprisonment while Eamonn Harrison (24) was handed 18 years.

Mr Justice Sweeney said: “I have no doubt that, as asserted by the prosecution, the conspiracy was a sophisticated, long running and profitable one to smuggle mainly Vietnamese migrants across the channel.”

He said the migrants were transported in an airtight container on October 22nd 2019 with no means for escape and died an “excruciating death”.

In his sentencing remarks, Mr Justice Sweeney said that the temperature had been rising along with the carbon dioxide levels throughout the trip, hitting 40 degrees while the container was at sea.

“There were desperate attempts to contact the outside world by phone and to break through the roof of the container,” he said. “All were to no avail and before the ship reached Purfleet [the victims] all died in what must have been an excruciatingly painful death.” Justice Sweeney added: “The willingness of the victims to try and enter the country illegally provides no excuse for what happened to them.” – PA

More to follow