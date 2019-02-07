Emiliano Sala: Body recovered from plane identified as missing footballer

The body recovered from a plane that crashed in the Channel has been formally identified as the professional footballer Emiliano Sala, police in the UK have said.

The remains were formally identified after they were brought to Portland, Dorset in England on Thursday.

#Update The body brought to Portland Port today has been formally identified by HM Coroner for Dorset as that of professional footballer Emiliano Sala.



The families of Mr Sala and pilot David Ibbotson have been updated. Our thoughts remain with them all



Sala (28) had been en route from Nantes in western France on January 21st to make his debut for Premier League team Cardiff City when the small aircraft he was travelling in disappeared over the English Channel.

The wreckage of the plane was found on Sunday.

Dorset police said the families of both men had been notified. – Agencies