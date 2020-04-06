Ed Miliband returned to Labour front bench by Keir Starmer

Former party leader Ed Miliband will return to the Labour front bench under Sir Keir Starmer as the new leader revealed an overhauled shadow cabinet that includes his former leadership rivals.

Mr Miliband, who was succeeded by Jeremy Corbyn after leading the party to electoral defeat, was named as the new shadow business secretary on Monday.

His predecessor in the role, Rebecca Long-Bailey, has been moved to education and joins fellow leadership rival Lisa Nandy in Sir Keir’s top team.

David Lammy, a leading voice against the Windrush scandal who practised as a barrister, was named as shadow justice secretary.

Mr Miliband said he was “looking forward to serving” in Sir Keir’s new-look team.

“We must all focus on playing our part in the country’s response to coronavirus, working with government to help the many businesses and workers who have been so badly hit and need their voice heard.

“As Keir has said, we cannot go back to business as usual after this crisis. We will need to reshape our economy, addressing the insecurity many millions of workers face.

“We must also return to climate change as the unavoidable long-term issue of our time, including with a recovery based on providing economic justice through a Green New Deal.” – PA