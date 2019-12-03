Donald Trump says he wouldn’t want NHS ‘on a silver platter’

Donald Trump has insisted that Washington is not seeking the further privatisation of Britain’s National Health Service as part of post-Brexit trade talks between the US and the UK.

The US president, who is in London for a Nato summit, said on Tuesday morning: “If you handed [the NHS] to us on a silver platter, we wouldn’t want it. We want nothing to do with it.”

The issue has been raised by Jeremy Corbyn as the Labour leader seeks to highlight the potential “threat” to the NHS from a US trade deal. Last week he announced at a press conference that Labour had obtained 451 pages of documents illustrating that Washington wants greater access to the NHS for American healthcare companies as part of any such deal.

The papers showed that the US had “pushed hard” to include longer patents for drugs to make it harder for the NHS to switch to generic, cheaper versions.

Mr Corbyn said this was evidence that the NHS was “up for sale” by the Tories. He has suggested that allowing more access for US pharmaceutical companies could see a spike in the prices paid for drugs in the UK.

But Boris Johnson, the prime minister, has called the claims “total nonsense” and said that this “will not happen under this or any Conservative government”.

Mr Trump’s denial is at odds with his previous comments on the future trade talks, however.

In June, he said that healthcare and NHS access would be “on the table” in the talks.

Previously he has delivered some tough rhetoric as part of a much wider push to reduce drug prices for patients, last year accusing the rest of the world of “freeloading” on the US.

An outline of negotiating priorities for a US-UK deal, issued by the office of the US trade representative in February, included a section on “procedural fairness for pharmaceuticals and medical devices” that vowed to “seek standards to ensure that government regulatory reimbursement regimes are transparent, provide procedural fairness, are non-discriminatory, and provide full market access for US products”.

Attack on Macron

Separately, Mr Trump launched an angry broadside against his European allies ahead of the summit, singling out French president Emmanuel Macron for “very nasty” comments on the alliance and Germany’s shortfall on funding commitments.

Underlining the breadth of strife in the transatlantic bloc, Mr Trump demanded that Europe pay more for defence and also make concessions to US interests on trade.

The attack echoed a similar volley of abuse by Mr Trump ahead of Nato’s July 2018 summit. It will add to the growing doubts over the future of the bloc, described by Macron as “brain dead” in the run-up to a London meeting intended to be a 70th anniversary celebration.

“It’s a tough statement, though, when you make a statement like that, that is a very, very nasty statement to essentially 28, including them, 28 countries,” Mr Trump told reporters.

Explicitly linking his complaint that Europe does not pay enough for Nato’s security missions to his staunch “America First” defence of US commercial interests, Mr Trump said it was time for Europe to “shape up” on both fronts.

“It’s not right to be taken advantage of on Nato and also then to be taken advantage of on trade, and that’s what happens. We can’t let that happen,” he said of transatlantic disputes over everything from the aerospace sector to a European “digital tax” on US technology giants.

German spending

Dismissing recent signals from Germany that it was ready to do more to match a Nato target of spending two per cent of national output on defence, Mr Trump accused it and other nations which spend less than that target of being “delinquent”.

The president’s attack came only hours after divisions opened up elsewhere in the alliance, with Turkey vowing to oppose a Nato plan to defend Baltic countries unless the alliance backs it in recognising the Kurdish YPG militia as a terrorist group.

The YPG’s fighters have long been US allies on the ground against Islamic State in Syria. Turkey considers them an enemy because of links to Kurdish insurgents in southeastern Turkey.

“If our friends at Nato do not recognise as terrorist organisations those we consider terrorist organisations . . . we will stand against any step that will be taken there,” Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said before travelling to London. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019/Reuters