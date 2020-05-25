Dominic Cummings to make statement amid claims he breached Covid-19 lockdown rules

British PM Boris Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings will make a public statement on Monday, following calls for him to be sacked over allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

The prime minister’s aide is expected to take questions following the unusual address, as he faces sustained pressure from across the political spectrum to quit his government role.

Mr Cummings travelled to County Durham in March to self-isolate in his parents’ home with his wife and son – apparently because he feared that he and his wife would be left unable to care for their son – while official guidelines warned against long-distance journeys. His wife was ill with Covid-19 symptoms at the time.

Further reports also suggested he took a second trip to the northeast in April, having already returned to London following his recovery from Covid-19 – a disease which has seen more than 45,000 people in the UK die after contracting it.

Several Conservative backbenchers have joined calls from opposition parties for Mr Cummings to quit or be sacked, amid warnings that his actions have “undermined” efforts to fight coronavirus. – PA