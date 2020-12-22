Deutsche Post DHL halts deliveries to Ireland amid UK shutdown

Deutsche Post DHL has halted deliveries in and out of Ireland following the suspension of UK flights and freight over fears of the new coronavirus variant.

The German firm said has temporarily halted services to Britain and Ireland.

“We have sadly been forced to impose a complete stop on deliveries for private and business packages and goods-bearing letters to Great Britain and Ireland until further notice”, said a statement from Deutsche Post DHL, which is the world’s largest courier company.

Because of a lack of storage capacity, packages sent over the weekend would be returned to the sender, it said.

Letters and postcards were not affected by the ban, said the statement. Air freight deliveries via DHL Express’s Time Definite international service would also still be delivered.

Meanwhile, Royal Mail has suspended deliveries of packages and letters from the UK to mainland Europe, Canada and Turkey. Post to the Republic of Ireland has not been affected.

In a statement on its website, Royal Mail said the closure of the port of Dover and flight bans were causing “significant disruption” to international services.

It said it was unclear how long this would last, and that it was “seeking alternative access points pending the opening of borders”, but in the meantime it advised customers not to attempt to send items to a long list of destinations.