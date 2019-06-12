‘Delay means defeat’ - Boris Johnson to commit to Brexit deadline

Boris Johnson, the favourite to succeed prime minister Theresa May, will commit on Wednesday to taking Britain out of the European Union on October 31st, warning the Conservatives that “delay means defeat” at a campaign launch.

In the crowded race to replace Mrs May, Brexit has become the touchstone policy for the contenders, with Mr Johnson, who led the campaign to leave the EU almost three years ago, taking a tough stance to exit at the end of October, with or without a deal.

The former foreign secretary and ex-London mayor has won over many in his party by arguing only he can rescue the Conservatives, with the party punished in recent elections over the government’s inability to deliver Brexit on time.

Many see the contest to become prime minister as his to lose given he has the most declared Conservative supporters in parliament and is widely popular among party members, who will ultimately choose Mrs May’s successor.

As in the 2016 referendum on EU membership, Mr Johnson’s message is clear - any more Brexit delays and the Conservative Party risks opening the door to a government led by Labour leader and veteran socialist Jeremy Corbyn.

“After three years and two missed deadlines, we must leave the EU on October 31st,” he will say, according to extracts from his speech.

‘Kick the bucket’

“We simply will not get a result if we give the slightest hint that we want to go on kicking the can down the road with yet more delay. Delay means defeat. Delay means Corbyn. Kick the can and we kick the bucket.”

Almost three years since voting to leave the EU, Britain is no clearer on how, when or even whether Brexit will happen. Parliament has rejected the divorce deal negotiated with the EU three times and there is little agreement among lawmakers on Brexit.

Mr Johnson hopes to win over Brexit supporters by promising to leave on October 31st with or without a deal - a pitch that might win him support in his leadership bid, but one which also worries pro-EU MPs who do not want a future government to leave without a deal.

The EU has refused to renegotiate the Withdrawal Agreement reached with Mrs May last November, and Ireland has indicated it is not willing to change the Border backstop that has upset the DUP, which props up the UK’s minority government.

Mr Johnson has been criticised for hiding “in a bunker” by some of his opponents, but the strategy to reduce the media exposure of a man who has been prone to gaffes and scandals seems to be working, with his support so far holding up. - Reuters