Davis’s resignation no surprise but it delivers a fresh crisis for May

Two days after Theresa May appeared to stamp her authority on her cabinet and on Brexit, David Davis’s resignation has delivered her a fresh crisis and increased the likelihood of a backbench challenge to her leadership.

In his letter of resignation, Davis complained that the Brexit plan agreed at Chequers “hands control of large swathes of our economy to the EU and is certainly not returning control of our laws in any real sense”.

Davis has been unhappy for months, however, as May’s civil service sherpa Olly Robbins took ever greater control of the negotiations with Brussels.

The extent to which Davis had been sidelined became apparent last month when it emerged that he had spent just four hours negotiating with EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier since the beginning of this year.

Steve Baker, the junior minister who resigned with Davis, is a former leader of the hardline Brexiteer European Research Group (ERG) of Conservative backbenchers.

Another junior minister, Suella Braverman, is widely expected to follow suit.

The impact of Davis’s resignation will depend on whether other cabinet ministers follow suit but Brexiteer ministers Michael Gove, Liam Fox, Andrea Leadsom and Chris Grayling have already spoken up in public to back the prime minister’s plan.

Boris Johnson, who is reported to have described the proposal as “a turd” before backing it, is due to give a press conference with German and Polish ministers later today.

The Chequers plan has angered Brexiteer backbenchers, some of whom are threatening to trigger a confidence vote against May, which requires the support of 48 MPs.

Few at Westminster believe the prime minister would lose such a contest and if she is challenged now, she can’t face another contest for at least 12 months.

Davis is almost certainly right when he says in his resignation letter that the Chequers proposal will lead to a demand from Brussels for more concessions.

When the British white paper is published on Thursday, Barnier will consider it carefully before delivering a response which is likely to restate the EU’s resistance to “cherry-picking” the single market or unravelling its four freedoms.

What Davis’s resignation does not change, however, is the parliamentary arithmetic produced by last year’s election when May lost her majority.

No matter how many ministers resign from the government or how many backbenchers rebel, there is no majority in the House of Commons for a hard Brexit.