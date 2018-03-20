Data Protection Commissioner ‘following up’ with Facebook on third-party apps

The Data Protection Commissioner in Ireland has said it is “following up” with Facebook Ireland issues relating to oversight of third parties who access its users’ data, following reports of alleged misuse of personal data by behavioural targeting firm Cambridge Analytica in the US.

In its first formal statement since reports at the weekned about the harvesting of the personal data of tens of millions of people in 2014, the commissioner said the issues reported by The Observer/The Guardian in relation to profiling of Facebook users affected substantially US Facebook users.

“The issue of “friends” data being harvested when a Facebook user engaged with an app on Facebook was resolved by Facebook in May 2014 when access to friends data was restricted by a platform upgrade,” the commissioner said.

“This followed a 2012 recommendation by DPC Ireland on foot of its re-audit of Facebook Ireland in relation to access to friends data.”

The commissioner said the issue of purported misuse of data by the companies Strategic Communication Laboratories, GSR and Cambridge Analytica was incorporated into the UK Information Commissioner’s current investigation of political influencing.

“The Irish DPC is following up with Facebook Ireland in relation to what forms of active oversight of app developers and third parties that utilise their platform is in place with a view to ensuring it is effective,” the commissioner’s office said.

“The micro-targeting of social media users with political advertisements and sponsored stories remains an ongoing issue today. In the absence of laws specifically regulating such political targeting online, the Irish DPC intends to issue guidance to users in terms of how they can trace why they are receiving certain advertisements and stories on social media, how they can mute or turn off receiving advertisements from those sources and how they can amend their ad preferences to control the types of ads they are served.”

The ICO was on Tuesday seeking an urgent court warrant to enter the London headquarters of the elections consultancy Cambridge Analytica after the firm was caught in an undercover sting boasting about entrapping politicians, using honey traps and running fake news campaigns.

Elizabeth Denham said she had also demanded Facebook halt a data audit of Cambridge Analytica, saying it could prejudice her investigation.

Cyber-security consultants from Stroz Friedberg, who had been engaged by Facebook to do the audit, were at CA’s office in London on Monday evening when the ICO asked them to leave so the authorities could pursue their own investigation.

An ICO spokesman said the commission had issued a demand to access CA’s records and data.

“Cambridge Analytica has not responded to the commissioner by the deadline provided; therefore, the information commissioner is seeking a warrant to obtain information and access to systems and evidence related to her investigation,” the spokesman said.

Facebook had agreed to stop its search of Cambridge Analytica’s premises at the commissioner’s request, the spokesman said.

“Such a search would potentially compromise a regulatory investigation.”

Motives

The culture select committee chair, Damian Collins, said it was extraordinary that Facebook’s investigators had been in the CA office and questioned their motives.

“We were told this last night and I don’t think the information commissioner was aware of that at that time,” he told the BBC. “This is a matter for the authorities. Facebook sent in data analysts and lawyers who they appointed, what they intended to do there, who knows?

“The concern would have been, were they removing information or evidence which could have been vital to the investigation? It’s right they stood down but it’s astonishing they were there in the first place.”

The Channel 4 News investigation, broadcast on Monday, comes two days after the Observer reported Cambridge Analytica had gained unauthorised access to tens of millions of Facebook profiles in one of the social media company’s biggest data breaches.

On Monday, Cambridge Analytica’s chief executive, Alexander Nix, said the media attacks were because of his firm’s role in the successful presidential election campaign of Donald Trump.

Nix, one of the CA executives targeted by the undercover Channel 4 reporters, suggested he could use women to entrap politicians on behalf of their rivals.

Tactics

“Deep digging is interesting, but you know equally effective can be just to go and speak to the incumbents and to offer them a deal that’s too good to be true, and make sure that that’s video recorded. You know, these sorts of tactics are very effective, instantly having video evidence of corruption, putting it on the internet, these sorts of things,” he was recorded saying.

Nix said they could “send some girls around to the candidate’s house”, adding that Ukrainian girls “are very beautiful, I find that works very well”, Channel 4 reported.

Nix told BBC’s Newsnight the sting was “a co-ordinated attack by the media that’s been going on for very, very many months”. He added, however, that he had a “huge amount of regrets about the fact that we, maybe, undertook this meeting and spoke with a certain amount of hyperbole about some of the things that we do”.

Collins said on Tuesday that MPs would examine whether they felt Nix had misled parliament when he answered their questions during the committee’s investigation into fake news.

Consistent

“On the face of it, it looks like Mr Nix misled parliament. We want to be absolutely certain what he meant,” he said.

“Certainly, what he told us in front of the select committee is not at all consistent with the evidence we now have from these various investigations,” he told the BBC.

“At the heart of this is the ethics of how Facebook data is acquired. There will be many users, who use it every day, who might be alarmed that a company that engages in the kind of discussions Channel 4 revealed last night could be accessing and using their data without their knowledge.”

Collins said he would be writing to Facebook’s founder and chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, on Tuesday asking him to answer questions in parliament. “The time has come now for the person who founded this company, this public figure, to speak in public and answer questions about it.” - Guardian