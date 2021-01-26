Covid-19: UK passes grim milestone of 100,000 deaths from disease

More than 100,000 people in the UK have now died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, official data showed on Tuesday, a grim new milestone as the UK government battles to speed up vaccination delivery and keep variants of the virus at bay.

The UK has the fifth-highest death toll globally from the pandemic and reported a further 1,631 deaths and 20,089 cases on Tuesday, according to government figures.

The 100,162 deaths recorded by the UK are more than its civilian toll in the second World War and twice the number killed in the 1940-41 Blitz bombing campaign, although the total population was lower then.

“My thoughts are with each and every person who has lost a loved one – behind these heartbreaking figures are friends, families and neighbours,” health minister Matt Hancock said.

“I know how hard the last year has been, but I also know how strong the British public’s determination is and how much we have all pulled together to get through this.”

England, by far the most populous of the UK’s four nations, re-entered a national lockdown on January 5th, which includes the closure of pubs, restaurants, non-essential shops and schools to most pupils. Further travel restrictions have also been introduced.

In December, the UK became the first country in the world to approve Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine and has set itself the task of offering jabs to everyone aged 70 and over, those who are clinically vulnerable, frontline health and social care workers and older adults in care homes by mid-February.

Up to Monday, a total of 6,853,327 people in the UK had received a first dose and 472,446 a second dose.

“Unfortunately we’re going to see quite a lot more deaths over the next few weeks before the effects of the vaccines begin to be felt,” Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, said.

New Covid-19 variants have also alarmed scientists, and British prime minister Boris Johnson has warned the prospect of a “vaccine-busting” variant could mean that lockdown measures are needed for longer.

Britain is due to announce whether it will also bring in mandatory quarantine in hotels for some or all arrivals and has warned the public not to book summer vacations.– Reuters