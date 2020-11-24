Covid-19: UK leaders meet to discuss lifting restrictions for Christmas

Plans to allow families in Britain to reunite over Christmas will be thrashed out by the UK government with the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

A Cobra meeting bringing together the UK government and the devolved administrations will be held on Tuesday afternoon to agree on a four-nation approach to relaxing coronavirus restrictions over the festive period.

British prime minister Boris Johnson has acknowledged the risks involved in a Christmas relaxation, saying it is the “season to be jolly careful”, but is determined to give families the chance to meet up.

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon said there could be a “slight and careful” easing of the rules for a few days while Welsh health minister Vaughan Gething has suggested tough measures to control the virus before Christmas could allow “more headroom for the festive season”.

UK transport secretary Grant Shapps urged people to “look very carefully” at how they will go home for Christmas — and even consider not travelling.

“We have got to understand there are limitations to the (train) network caused by, for example, things like the need on some trains to pre-book tickets at this time, in order to prevent overcrowding,” he told the BBC.

“So we are going to be appealing to people to look very carefully at the transport route they take and of course even making a choice about whether they travel at all.”

In England, the government has already announced new tiered restrictions which will come into effect on December 2nd and could last until the end of March — apart from any Christmas relaxation.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said he hoped the roll-out of a vaccine would signal that life could go back to “normal” by Easter, on April 4th next year.

He also suggested that some habits encouraged during the pandemic, such as regular hand-washing, would continue.

Mr Hancock told a joint session of the Health and Social Care Committee and Science and Technology Committee that the “damaging social distancing interventions” could be lifted after Easter.

On Thursday, people in England will find out which tier they are being placed in once the lockdown ends.

More regions than before the lockdown are expected to face Tier 2 or Tier 3 restrictions, banning simple acts such as going to the pub.

In Tier 2, alcohol can only be consumed with a “substantial meal” while in Tier 3 pubs and restaurants will only be able to offer takeaway or delivery services.

Dr Mike Tildesley, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (SPI-M) which advises the UK government, said he expected a lot of areas of England to emerge from lockdown into the highest tier as it was the best way of reducing the R value — the reproduction rate of the virus — to below one.

He told BBC Breakfast: “It may be initially we might see slightly more severe tiers but then when we start to see the effect of the lockdown, one to two weeks after the lockdown finishes on December 2, we might see some regions stepwise dropping down the tiers.” – PA