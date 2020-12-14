Covid-19: New coronavirus strain identified in England

A new strain of coronavirus has been identified in southern England, as tougher Covid-19 restrictions were announced for London.

The capital and parts of Essex and Hertfordshire will face Tier 3 restrictions from Wednesday following “very sharp, exponential rises” in cases there.

British health secretary Matt Hancock told MPs on Monday the number of cases involving the new variant was “increasing rapidly”.

Initial analysis suggests that this variant is growing faster than the existing variants, he said.

“We’ve currently identified over 1,000 cases with this variant, predominantly in the south of England, although cases have been identified in nearly 60 different local authority areas.”

The health secretary said there was nothing to suggest the variant was more likely to cause serious disease and he suggested the Covid-19 vaccine should still be effective.

“But it shows we’ve got to be vigilant and follow the rules and everyone needs to take personal responsibility not to spread this virus,” he said.

Mr Hancock said the new strand of coronavirus is being analysed by Government scientists “right now”.

Of the impact for vaccination, he said “the medical advice that we have is that it is highly unlikely that this new variant will impinge the vaccine and the impact of the vaccine.

“But we will know that in the coming days and weeks as the new strand is cultured at Porton Down [the UK’s vaccination testing centre] and then, of course, the tests conducted upon it”.

Mr Hancock said it was necessary to move London from Tier 2 to Tier 3 to prevent the NHS being overwhelmed.

“Over the last week we have seen very sharp, exponential rises in the virus across London, Kent, parts of Essex and Hertfordshire,” he said.

“We do not know the extent to which this is because of the new variant, but no matter its cause we have to take swift and decisive action which unfortunately is absolutely essential to control this deadly disease while the vaccine is rolled out.

“In some parts of these areas the doubling time [of cases] is around every seven days.”

Hospitals across the capital, Essex and Kent were already “under pressure”, he warned.

“We know that this doubling of cases will be mirrored in hospital admissions and it only takes a few doublings for the NHS to be overwhelmed.”

Tier 3

Under Tier 3 restrictions, hospitality venues will have to close, except for delivery and takeaway service. Hotels and other accommodation providers must also close, except for specific work purposes where people cannot return home. Spectators will not be allowed to watch sports under Tier 3.

Also under these restrictions, people must not meet socially indoors or in most outdoor places with anybody they do not live with, or who is not in their support bubble; this includes in any private garden or at most outdoor venues. At other outdoor spaces such as parks or beaches people must not socialise in groups of more than six. Everyone who can work from home should do so. – PA/Guardian