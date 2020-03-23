Covid-19: British PM to set out new measures to deal with virus

British prime minister Boris Johnson will set out new measures to fight the spread of coronavirus in a televised address to the nation, as his government escalates the battle to stop the pandemic spiralling out of control.

Johnson is considering tougher action to prevent people gathering together and passing on the virus, which has claimed 335 lives in the UK. The premier’s statement comes as the government urged all British travellers overseas to return home to the UK immediately, while they still can.

Johnson has faced demands to speed up his response to the spreading pandemic, amid concerns that the UK has been slower than other countries to close schools and restrict the public’s freedom to move.

With the weekend newspapers full of reports of people meeting in parks and travelling to coastal towns, the premier warned on Sunday that his government may have to take more stringent action to enforce “social distancing” and would consider its options over the next 24 hours.

Johnson’s warning

“We need to think about the kinds of measures that we’ve seen elsewhere, other countries that have been forced to bring in restrictions on people’s movements altogether,” Johnson said on Sunday. “Some people are not making it easy for us because they are congregating in a way that helps spread the disease.”

Johnson has so far relied on persuading people to stop socialising and stay in their homes, saying it is the best way to save lives and protect the ability of the state-run National Health Service to deal with the crisis. On Monday he faced renewed calls to take tougher measures as the outbreak spread and the death toll mounted.

In the face of a mounting economic crisis, the government has promised a £350 billion pound emergency rescue package of loans and grants for businesses facing collapse, and an unlimited amount of cash to support workers’ wages. On Monday, Johnson’s administration stepped in to help keep train services running and is in talks over action to shore up airlines. – Bloomberg