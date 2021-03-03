Coveney calls UK move to delay checks on goods entering North from Britain ‘deeply unhelpful’

The Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said the British Government’s move to unilaterally delay checks on goods entering the North from Britain is “deeply unhelpful”.

Mr Coveney said he had spoken earlier today with Northern Secretary Brandon Lewis and the new Cabinet minister for EU-UK relations Lord David Frost to convey the Irish Government’s position.

“A unilateral announcement is deeply unhelpful to building the relationship of trust and partnership that is central to the implementation of the Protocol,” Mr Coveney said on Wednesday evening in a statement.

He said he had made clear to the British government “my regret that the UK had moved in a unilateral way, rather than working in continued partnership with the EU in accordance with the EU-UK joint statements of 11 and 24 February.”

He said that the UK’s move undermines a commitment made by the British government two weeks ago at a meeting of the committee charged with overseeing the Northern Ireland protocol.

Mr Coveney said it is “ vital that the current challenges are addressed in a spirit of cooperation and partnership and through the agreed mechanisms, so that Northern Ireland can benefit from the considerable positive opportunities created by the Protocol.”

Earlier, it emerged that the British government had unilaterally extended grace periods delaying checks required by the Northern Ireland protocol on some goods moving from Great Britain to the North.

Mr Lewis said exemptions on EU health certificates and checks on sausages and other chilled meats, which were due to end on March 31st, would be extended until at least October 1st.

“As part of the pragmatic and proportionate implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, the Government is taking several temporary operational steps to avoid disruptive cliff edges as engagement with the EU continues through the Joint Committee.

“These recognise that appropriate time must be provided for businesses to implement new requirements, and support the effective flow of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland,” he said in a written statement to the House of Commons.

He promised further guidance later this week on parcel movements, and to address “practical problems on soil attached to the movement of plants, seeds, bulbs, vegetables and agricultural machinery”.

The EU-UK joint committee on implementing the protocol is considering Britain’s request for an extension of grace periods until 2023 but the European Commission insists that Britain must make good on commitments on issues such as data sharing before any extensions can be agreed.

Britain’s unilateral step coincides with its former Brexit chief negotiator David Frost taking charge of relations with the EU and succeeding Michael Gove as co-chair of the joint committee. Lord Frost favours a more combative approach than Mr Gove, who enjoyed a good relationship with his EU counterpart Maros Sevcovic.

In the House of Commons on Wednesday, Boris Johnson suggested that the unilateral measures could be superseded by an agreement with the EU on how to ease disruption in trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

“The position of Northern Ireland within the UK internal market is rock solid and guaranteed. We are making sure that we underscore that with some temporary operational easings in order to protect the market in some areas, such as food supplies, pending further discussions with the EU,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Lewis said the EU’s threat last January to invoke Article 16 to suspend parts of the protocol, which was withdrawn within hours, had undermined cross-community confidence in the agreement. He told MPs that the “temporary operational steps” announced on Wednesday were designed to ensure that people in Northern Ireland are able to continue to have access to products in the way that the protocol envisaged.

“We have been working with businesses and across communities in Northern Ireland over the past year on the development of the guidance notes. In fact, we have been working with businesses since the end of the transition period to ensure that things are delivered in a way that works for them. Our work is informed by businesses so that we can deliver what they need on the ground to deliver for their customers and our constituents right across Northern Ireland,” he said.