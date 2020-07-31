Coronavirus: UK postpones further easing of restrictions

The further easing of lockdown restrictions in England due on Saturday, including allowing small wedding receptions and the reopening of bowling alleys and casinos, has been postponed for at least two weeks, prime minister Boris Johnson has said.

Mr Johnson said that despite progress being made in combating Covid-19, the UK cannot think it is exempt from a rise in cases.

At a press conference on Friday, Mr Johnson said: “I’ve also consistently warned that this virus could come back and that we would not hesitate to take swift and decisive action as required.

“I’m afraid that in parts of Asia and in Latin America, the virus is gathering pace and some of our European friends are also struggling to keep it under control.

“As we see these rises around the world, we can’t fool ourselves that we are exempt. We must be willing to react to the first signs of trouble.”

Face coverings are to be mandatory in indoor settings where people are likely to come into contact with people they do not know, such as museums and places of worship, from August 8th, Mr Johnson said.

“With those numbers creeping up, our assessment is that we should squeeze that brake pedal . . . in order to keep the virus under control.

“On Saturday August 1st, you’ll remember we had hoped to reopen a number of the higher-risk settings that had remained closed and today I’m saying we’re postponing those changes for at least a fortnight.

“That means until August 15th at the earliest casinos, bowling alleys, skating rinks and the remaining close-contact services must remain closed.

“Indoor performances will not resume, pilots of larger gatherings in sports venues and conference centres will not take place, and wedding receptions of up to 30 people will not be permitted.”

Mr Johnson added: “I know that the steps we are taking will be a real blow to many people, to everyone whose wedding plans have been disrupted or who cannot now celebrate Eid in the way that they would wish.

“And I’m really, really sorry about that but we cannot simply take the risk.” – PA