Coronavirus: UK plans isolation for over-70s ‘in coming weeks’

Isolating people aged over 70 for up to four months is in Britain’s action plan to tackle coronavirus and will be implemented in the coming weeks, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday.

Asked by Sky News whether people would be told to isolate for up to four months, Mr Hancock said: “That is in the plan, yes, it’s clearly in the action plan . . . we will be setting it out with more detail when it’s the right time to do so because we absolutely appreciate that that is a very big ask of the elderly and the vulnerable and it’s for their own self-protection.”

He said the announcement would come “certainly in the coming weeks, absolutely.”

Health authorities in England announced on Saturday a further 10 deaths caused by coronavirus, almost doubling the number of fatalities in Britain since Friday.

“I am sorry to confirm 10 further patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 in England have died,” Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, said in a statement. “All 10 individuals were in the at-risk groups.”

As of Saturday, 21 people had died after testing positive for the illness, also known as Covid-19, in Britain.

Britain’s government will introduce emergency laws next week to ban mass gatherings in an attempt to curb the coronavirus outbreak, an escalation of its crisis plan which critics had said was too relaxed. – Agencies