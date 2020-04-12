Coronavirus: UK death tolls climbs over 10,000 as further 737 die

The death toll from coronavirus has risen to 10,612 across hospitals in the United Kingdom after a recorded daily rise of 737, the health ministry said on Sunday. The two previous daily increase figures were both above 900.

British prime minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from hospital after spending three nights in an intensive care unit being treated for coronavirus and will continue his recovery at his country home, his Downing Street office said on Sunday.

Mr Johnson (55), was taken to St Thomas’ Hospital in central London on April 5th, suffering from persistent symptoms of the disease caused by the new coronavirus. On April 6th he was moved into intensive care, where he remained until April 9th.

There has been little public comment from officials into how ill Mr Johnson has been, but his pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds said on Sunday there had been times in the past week that had been “very dark indeed”.

In his first comments since leaving intensive care, Johnson thanked NHS hospital staff. “I owe them my life,” he said in comments that were released to journalists and confirmed by his office earlier on Sunday.

A Reuters photographer on Sunday saw Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds, who has also suffered from COVID-19 symptoms, being driven out of Downing Street, in central London, with their dog.

“The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Chequers,” the official statement said, referring to the official prime ministerial residence northwest of London.

“On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received.”

Ms Symonds (32) posted a series of tweets shortly after Johnson’s discharge was announced, thanking staff at St Thomas’.

“There were times last week that were very dark indeed. My heart goes out to all those in similar situations, worried sick about their loved ones,” she said. “Today I’m feeling incredibly lucky.”

While Mr Johnson has been out of action, his ministers have come under mounting pressure to explain why the national death toll is rising so fast.

Britain has reported two days in a row of hospital deaths increasing by more than 900 people. Friday’s death toll of 980 surpassed the highest recorded in a single day in Italy, the hardest hit country in Europe so far.

The death toll in England alone rose to 9,594, officials said on Sunday. The toll for the whole of the United Kingdom, which will be published later, is expected to rise above 10,000.

‘Worst in Europe’

“The UK is likely to be certainly one of the worst-affected if not the worst affected country in Europe,” Jeremy Farrar, director of the health foundation the Wellcome Trust and a member of a scientific panel advising the government, told the BBC.

In a sign of the gravity of the emergency, Queen Elizabeth issued her second rallying message in a week, telling the nation that “coronavirus will not overcome us”.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, spiritual leader of the worldwide Anglican communion, delivered an online Easter Sunday sermon from the kitchen of his London flat.

Meanwhile, ministers were facing uncomfortable questions about whether the rise in the death toll was due to the relatively late decision to impose a lockdown on March 23rd. Other European countries imposed strict social distancing earlier.

UK health minister Matt Hancock suggested during a BBC radio interview on Saturday that Britain’s daily death toll had exceeded Italy’s because it had a bigger population. The UK population is about 66 million while Italy’s is 60 million.

When asked why Germany, with a population of about 83 million, had much lower numbers than many countries, he said: “The German situation is one I look at a lot.”

Mr Hancock has pledged Britain would be testing 100,000 people per day for Covid-19 by the end of April. Numbers at the moment are much lower than that.

NHS doctors and nurses are complaining not only of insufficient tests but also of about a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE). About 30 frontline medical staff are reported to have died of the disease after treating patients.

Last resort

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) piled more pressure on ministers by urging its members to refuse to treat patients as a “last resort” if adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) could not be provided.

The advice came as NHS trusts confirmed the deaths of more health workers after health secretary Matt Hancock paid tribute to 19 NHS staff who died after contracting Covid-19. Ms Patel also said she was “sorry” if people felt there had been “failings” in protecting health workers.

Among the latest health workers to die during the outbreak were Sara Trollope, a matron for older adult mental health services in Hillingdon, west London, who died after testing positive for the virus and Julie Omar (52), a trauma and orthopaedics nurse at Redditch’s Alexandra Hospital in Worcestershire, who died at home while self-isolating with symptoms.

In a attempt to prevent further frontline deaths, the RCN issued new guidance which says if sufficient PPE cannot be supplied and treatment cannot be delayed or carried out in another format, nurses should decline to work.

“For nursing staff, this will go against every instinct. But their safety must not be compromised,” a spokesman said.

Difficult decision

The RCN said it would provide legal assistance to those making what it acknowledged was an “enormously difficult decision” and warned them that they could face criminal prosecution for corporate manslaughter in “very rare” cases for walking away.

The representative body issued a seven-point safety plan for nurses to follow, with step six saying: “Ultimately, if you have exhausted all other measures to reduce the risk and you have not been given appropriate PPE in line with the UK Infection Prevention and Control guidance, you are entitled to refuse to work.

“This will be a last resort and the RCN recognises what a difficult step this would be for nursing staff.”

The RCN recommends those choosing to withdraw care should keep written justifications of their decisions and told nurses to brace for attempts to sack them, claims of clinical negligence, and possibly facing criticism at inquests or even criminal charges.– Agencies