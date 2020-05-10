Coronavirus: Boris Johnson to unveil new virus alert system

British prime minister Boris Johnson will set out a five-tier warning system for the coronavirus in England on Sunday when he outlines the government’s plans to begin slowly easing lockdown measures, British media reported.

Mr Johnson is due to use a televised address at 7pm to announce the next steps in Britain’s battle against the pandemic following a lockdown that has all but shut down the economy and kept millions at home for nearly seven weeks.

Media reported Mr Johnson would detail a five-tier warning system for England, ranging from “green” at level one to “red” at level five to flag the Covid-19 risk in different areas and to allow the government to increase restrictions where necessary.

Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have some powers over their own lockdown measures but are expected to stay broadly in line with what the government announces for England.

Colour-coded systems to distinguish regions with more or less risk have been used in other countries as they emerge from lockdowns, including France and India.

Britain has reported 31,587 deaths from the coronavirus, the second highest death toll in the world after the United States.

Mr Johnson is expected to say people will now be allowed to leave their homes to exercise more than once a day and that garden centres - selling plants, seeds and garden equipment - can reopen.

“This is the dangerous bit,” Mr Johnson told the Sun on Sunday newspaper. “We’re past the peak now but we’ll have to work even harder to get every step right.”

“Mountaineers always say that coming down from the peak is the most dangerous bit. That’s when you’re liable to be over-confident and make mistakes.”

Media reported that the government would change its “Stay at home” slogan to “Stay alert”, as those who cannot work from home will begin to be encouraged to return to offices and factories, as long as strict social distancing rules can be followed.

Mr Johnson will chair a meeting of the emergency Cobra committee with cabinet ministers, leaders of the devolved nations and London mayor Sadiq Khan before his 7pm pre-recorded address.

On Monday, the government will publish a 50-page document outlining the full plan to cautiously re-start the economy to MPs after figures suggested the overall death toll for the UK has passed 36,500, the highest in Europe.

The shift in messaging will come amid concerns that workers may not feel comfortable resuming their roles after the weeks of firm instructions to “stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives”.

That could be a test for ministers, with unions warning that they might not recommend their millions-strong membership to resume their roles if safety is not assured.

“The trade union movement wants to be able to recommend the government’s back-to-work plans,” Unison, Unite, the GMB, Usdaw and the Trades Union Congress wrote in a letter to the Observer.

“But for us to do that we need to ensure that ministers have listened and that we stay safe and save lives at work too.”

Meanwhile, a scientific adviser to the government told the Sunday Times that the UK could still suffer more than 100,000 deaths by the end of the year if measures are hastily relaxed, adding: “There is very limited room for manoeuvre.”

Mr Johnson acknowledged the scale of the danger, saying “we’ll have to work even harder to get every step right” now the peak is passed, before making a mountaineering analogy.

“You have very few options on the climb up — but it’s on the descent you have to make sure you don’t run too fast, lose control and stumble,” he told the Sun on Sunday.

Later this week, Mr Johnson will address the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservatives amid concerns that some of his MPs will be unenthused by the gradual easing.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps told the Downing Street briefing on Sunday that Mr Johnson would be proceeding with “extreme caution”.

The incoming changes for England were only expected to be very modest, with a lifting the limit of only one form of exercise per day and to permit garden centres to reopen.

But in a toughening of measures, fines for those who fail to abide by the rules will be hiked.

Mr Shapps did not deny that ministers were planning to impose a 14-day quarantine on people arriving in the UK by plane from any country apart from the Republic of Ireland.

He declined to address widespread calls for clarity, with it unclear whether the rule would also apply to passengers arriving by boat and whether businesses would receive extra support because of fears the measure would be disastrous for industry.

The cabinet minister did however address concerns that progress in the lockdown was being damaged, saying “throwing it away because it happens to be sunny outside this weekend, that would be absolutely tragic”.

Earlier, Welsh first minister Mark Drakeford said Mr Johnson’s announcement for England would be “very much in line” with the “very smallest” easing granted in his nation.

Schools in Wales would not be reopening to the majority of pupils in June, he added. –PA and Reuters