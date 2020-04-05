Coronavirus: Boris Johnson in hospital for tests as symptoms persist

British prime minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests due to his coronavirus symptoms persisting.

“On the advice of his doctor, the prime minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests,” Downing Street said in a statement. “This is a precautionary step, as the prime minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus.”

Mr Johnson on March 27th became the first leader of a major power to announce that he had tested positive. He went into isolation at a flat in Downing Street and said on Friday he was staying there as he still had a high temperature.

“The prime minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives,” Downing Street said.

More to follow...