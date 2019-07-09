Corbyn will challenge next Tory leader to call second referendum for Brexit deal

Jeremy Corbyn has said the Labour Party will challenge whoever is the next Tory leader to put their Brexit deal to the public in a second referendum.

Following a meeting of the shadow cabinet, Mr Corbyn said Labour would campaign for Remain in such a vote.

In a letter to party members, he said: “Whoever becomes the new prime minister should have the confidence to put their deal, or no-deal, back to the people in a public vote.

“In those circumstances, I want to make it clear that Labour would campaign for Remain against either no-deal or a Tory deal that does not protect the economy and jobs.”

On Monday, union leaders met to agree a common position on Labour’s Brexit policy, in a meeting that one source described as fractious but ultimately consensual.

The proposed policy, which will be offered to the Labour leadership as the unanimous view of the unions, will say:

“Labour will campaign for a second referendum in all circumstances and will campaign for remaining in the EU against a Tory prime minister’s Brexit deal and in order to stop no deal.

“Should Labour win a general election before Brexit, Labour would negotiate its own Brexit deal and then hold a referendum with remain on the ballot paper - but the party should not specify whether itwould back remain in those circumstances.

Union talks

A senior Labour source said Mr Corbyn had not been present at the meeting but suggested it was a helpful outcome. “Jeremy has been working to unite the party and the wider Labour movement around a common position,” the source said.

Union sources close to the talks said they did not want the position to be presented as an out-and-out victory for remain campaigners, saying the party would still have a chance to tell leave voters it would honour the result of the 2016 referendum by negotiating a Brexit deal if in government.

“Ultimately everybody just wants this to end,” one union source said. “It would be an error to let this drag on until conference and have the battle on the conference floor. But it is right to reserve the position on a Labour-negotiated Brexit deal which could deliver the result of the 2016 referendum. It would be mad to say we would negotiate a deal and then campaign against it.”

One union source said the meeting had been lengthy but amicable and its purpose had been to find a consensus. “We are pleased and confident that everything is on the right road,” the source said.

A briefing war has erupted over the past few weeks as some shadow cabinet ministers suggested senior Corbyn aides were preventing the party moving to an explicitly pro-remain position or championing the change in party policy.

On Sunday, the shadow chancellor, John McDonnell, denied claims he had been urging Corbyn to sack his two most senior aides, Karie Murphy and Seumas Milne, because they are opposed to Labour committing to backing remain in a second referendum.

Brexit stance

Labour had already shifted its Brexit stance to propose that any Brexit deal passed by parliament should be put to the people in a second referendum, after the party suffered heavy losses to the pro-remain Liberal Democrats at the local and European elections.

Diane Abbott, the shadow home secretary, had previously said publicly she was “beginning to worry” about party policy not being sufficiently pro-remain.

Labour MPs at a private meeting of parliamentarians on Monday night expressed some caution about the new policy.

“It is not exactly the absolute clarity we were hoping for,” one MP said. “It sounds like we are reserving the right to campaign for remain against our own Brexit deal - that will just sound ludicrous to voters.”

The party came under attack for the policy from both sides of the Brexit divide as the trade union agreement emerged. The Conservatives called it “an attempt to frustrate Brexit and ignore the democratic mandate to deliver it”.

The Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesman, Tom Brake, said: “Even now, after millions of remainers have deserted them, Labour manage only a fudge.” - PA/Guardian