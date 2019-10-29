Corbyn set to back a pre-Christmas general election

The UK is on course for a December general election after Labour announced its conditions to back the move had been met.

Jeremy Corbyn told his shadow cabinet Labour would launch the “most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen” now a no-deal Brexit was “off the table”.

It comes ahead of the UK government’s bid to convince MPs to back a poll on December 12th.

Mr Corbyn told his top team on Tuesday morning: “I have consistently said that we are ready for an election and our support is subject to a no-deal Brexit being off the table.

“We have now heard from the EU that the extension of Article 50 to January 31 has been confirmed, so for the next three months, our condition of taking no-deal off the table has now been met.

“We will now launch the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen.”

Boris Johnson will attempt to convince the Commons to vote for a December 12th election at his fourth time of asking on Tuesday using a short Bill which sets aside the Fixed-Term Parliaments Act, requiring only a simple majority of MPs.

However the Liberal Democrats and the SNP are reluctant to accept his date — fearing it allows time to bring the Withdrawal Agreement Bill before MPs ahead of the start of the campaign.

They have previously signalled support for a poll on December 9th, but could put forward a proposal for an election on December 11th — which the UK government is likely to accept.

A Number 10 source said: “If there’s an amendment to the 11th we could accept.”

But Mr Corbyn’s move does not mean a December election is certain, with Labour expected to support amendments to the Bill.

Other amendments reflecting their policy, such as votes for 16- and 17-year-olds, are being considered.

The party is understood to back a change to the proposed date which, if such an amendment is selected by the Speaker, could be backed by the Liberal Democrats and the SNP.

Earlier on Tuesday, Liberal Democrat MP Chuka Umunna said his party is against holding a general election on Mr Johnson’s preferred polling date of December 12th, telling BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It cannot be the 12th.”

However, Mr Umunna signalled the Liberal Democrats could be flexible over their own preferred election date of December 9th.

He said: “We will see what else they come forward with. We have got to break the gridlock.”

The one-page Bill — titled the Early Parliamentary General Election Act 2019 — published by the Government, sets the date of the proposed general election as December 12th 2019.

Reaction

Senior Labour MPs have insisted they are relishing the prospect of a December general election, despite one of their colleagues describing the plan as “sheer madness”.

Several members of Mr Corbyn’s top team also backed the party’s shift in stance.

Shadow Employment Minister Laura Pidcock — one of the favourites to be next Labour leader — echoed others, simply posting: “Bring it on!”

However, not all in the party were pleased. Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman described the move to back an election “on Boris Johnson’s agenda” as “sheer madness”.

“I hear Labour frontbenchers & whips resigning over decision to vote for December election,” he claimed.

Likewise, Green Party MP and former leader Caroline Lucas said the decision to back an election was “hugely disappointing”.

“Why give Johnson exactly what he wants?” she asked.

“Election — (especially) under First Past the Post — won’t resolve Brexit.

“Many examples of majority Govt being returned on minority vote — real risk that the majority in favour of #PeoplesVote won’t have voices heard.”

Although supporting his party’s decision, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan suggested a new referendum was still the most important next step in the Brexit process.

“But if there is to be a general election first, then those whose future is most affected must be given a say — including 16 and 17-year-olds and EU citizens living in the UK,” he added.

And former Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron appeared to have his tongue firmly in his cheek when he responded to the development.

“Hang on, I don’t think Corbyn has specified which Christmas...” he tweeted.