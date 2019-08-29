Corbyn pledges to try to stop Johnson suspending parliament

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said politicians would try to stop British prime minister Boris Johnson’s planned extended shutdown of parliament as soon as they returned to Westminster on Tuesday.

“What we are going to do is try to politically stop him [Johnson] on Tuesday with a parliamentary process in order to legislate to prevent a no-deal Brexit and also to try and prevent him shutting down parliament in this utterly crucial period,” Mr Corbyn told reporters.

On Wednesday, Mr Johnson enraged opponents of a no-deal Brexit by ordering the suspension of the British parliament for five weeks with a little over two months remaining before the October 31st Brexit deadline.

The move led to more than one million people signing a petition calling on Mr Johnson not to suspend parliament amid growing anger over the decision.

Thousands of people rallied for hours outside the British parliament in Westminster on Wednesday night, and there were smaller demonstrations in other towns and cities.

Mr Johnson said on Wednesday that he wanted to prorogue parliament in order to bring the current record-breaking session to a close in order to bring forward his government’s new legislative agenda.

On Thursday, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said that it would protect its citizens, businesses and peace in Ireland “in all circumstances”.

“Prime minister Boris Johnson has said that the UK will leave the EU on October 31st. In all circumstances, the EU will continue to protect the interests of its citizens and companies, as well as the conditions for peace and stability on the island of Ireland. It is our duty and our responsibility,” he said on Twitter.

Injunction

Mr Johnson is facing three legal cases to try to block the suspension of parliament. The high court in Belfast on Thursday held an urgent hearing for an injunction against him.

That case follows similar legal battles launched in Scotland and England by the Scottish National Party justice spokeswoman, Joanna Cherry, and the campaigner Gina Miller. The Northern Ireland case is being brought by Raymond McCord, a victims’ rights campaigner who has argued that a no-deal Brexit is a breach of the Belfast Agreement. “We are seeking an urgent injunction to compel Johnson to reverse his advice to the queen to prorogue parliament,” said Mr McCord’s lawyer, Ciarán O’Hare, after the 20-minute hearing on Thursday morning.

The lord chief justice broke his summer holiday to hear the prima facie arguments. He instructed the applicant and the government’s defence barrister to return on Friday at 10am with expanded legal arguments for a full hearing.

Earlier on Thursday, Mr Johnson’s administration received a double blow as Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson and a Lords whip quit their posts.

Ms Davidson said she had taken the decision to stand down as she wanted to concentrate her time on her young family but she also highlighed “the conflict I have felt over Brexit”.

Lord Young of Cookham, a Government whip in the upper house, was more direct in his reasons for resigning, saying he was “very unhappy at the timing and length of the prorogation, and its motivation”.

Lord Young was a minister in Margaret Thatcher’s government – and, as Lord Young of Cookham, he served in the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government as chief whip.

‘Phoney outrage’

The resignations came as Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg hit back at Mr Johnson’s critics, saying the outpouring of outrage it triggered was “phoney”.

The speaker of the lower house of parliament, John Bercow, said that was a constitutional outrage as it limited the time available to debate and shape the course of British history.

The leading Brexiteer also hit back at Mr Bercow’s criticism, saying it was “not constitutional” for the speaker to intervene in such a way.

Mr Rees-Mogg insisted the prorogation was not intended to limit the time available for MPs to debate Brexit but will allow the government to tackle other issues.

He said: “I think the outrage is phoney and it is created by people who don’t want us to leave the European Union and are trying very hard to overturn the referendum result and don’t want the benefits of leaving the European Union.”

He added: “Parliament wasn’t going to be sitting for most of this time anyway. This is completely constitutional and proper.”

Irish reaction

Meanwhile, Minister for European Affairs Helen McEntee has said it is important to remain calm and consistent following Mr Johnson’s plan to suspend parliament. “There has always been give and take, we cannot give any more,” she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

The Minister acknowledged that with nine weeks to go to the Brexit deadline “it is looking more likely” that there will be a no deal outcome and called on Mr Johnson to put forward alternative solutions to the backstop. – Agencies