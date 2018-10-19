Conservatives urged to unite behind Theresa May over Brexit transition time

One of Theresa May’s key allies called on Conservatives to unite behind her on Friday after MPs on all sides of the party criticised a proposal to extend the post-Brexit transition period by a year. Foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt said Conservatives should consider how remaining united had strengthened the hand of other EU countries in the negotiations.

“The great strength of the EU in these negotiations is that the 27 EU nations have remained united. And we now need to do the same behind Theresa May to maximise her negotiating leverage in Brussels,” he said.

Ms May said in Brussels this week that she was willing to consider extending the transition period, which is due to end in December 2020, by up to a year. This would provide more time to put in place a new customs arrangement with the EU, so that the Northern Ireland backstop would never have to come into operation.

Jacob Rees-Mogg said that he and his fellow Conservative Brexiteers in the European Research Group (ERG) would vote against any legislation to authorise further payments into the EU budget during an extended transition.

‘Waffly political declaration’

“If the government is saying to us we will pay £39 billion plus, for the extension, £15 billion or £16 billion more per annum, and we don’t have anything in return other than a waffly political declaration, I think that will be very hard to get through the House of Commons. I think it will be very hard for anyone to justify to their constituents,” he told the BBC.

Former Remainers have also criticised the proposal and Scottish secretary David Mundell, who campaigned against Brexit in 2016, has reportedly warned the prime minister that he could resign over it. Extending the transition would mean that Britain would still be in the Common Fisheries Policy, which is deeply unpopular among Scottish fishermen, when the next Scottish Parliament elections are held in 2021.

Some Conservative Brexiteers at Westminster are so unhappy with Ms May’s handling of the Brexit negotiations that they want to move against her and replace her with former Brexit secretary David Davis.

The president of Toyota said on Friday that a no-deal Brexit should be avoided at all costs, warning it could affect Japanese car manufacturers in Britain and across the EU. Akio Toyoda said apprehension was growing among Japanese car makers that Britain could leave the EU without a withdrawal agreement.

London rally

“It is necessary that an unimpaired trade environment between the United Kingdom and the European Union be maintained and that the automobile industry’s activities remain predicated on shared standards, including those regulating vehicle certification,” he said.

More than 100,000 people are expected in central London on Saturday for a march and rally calling for a second referendum on Brexit. The rally will hear speeches from television celebrities and sports stars as well as anti-Brexit politicians from all the main parties, including Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable.

“Tragically, Brexit divides one generation from another. A substantial majority of my generation voted to leave. A substantial majority of the young. Your generation is being betrayed by mine. By those who look to the past, who see Britain as a museum,” Sir Vince is expected to say.