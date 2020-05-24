Conservative MPs call on Cummings to resign after lockdown breaches

Seven Conservative MPs have called for Boris Johnson’s senior adviser Dominic Cummings, who travelled 420km to northern England during lockdown while his wife showed Covid-19 symptoms, to resign.

“It is intolerable that Boris’ government is losing so much political capital,” Steve Baker, a prominent member of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tories, wrote on Twitter. “Dominic Cummings must go.”

Speaking to Sophy Ridge on Sky News, Mr Baker said: “If he doesn’t resign, we’ll just keep burning through Boris’s political capital at a rate we can ill afford in the midst of this crisis,” he said.

“It is very clear that Dominic travelled when everybody else understood Dominic’s slogans to mean ‘stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives’.”

Other MPs that have called for Cummings to go include Simon Hoare, Damian Collins, Roger Gale, Peter Bone, Caroline Nokes and Craig Whittaker. William Wragg has retweeted Mr Baker’s tweet, suggesting he is of the same view.

Mr Baker continued: “And I think mums and dads who very much care about their children and who have been forgoing the childcare of their extended family will wonder why he has been allowed to do this.

“I really just don’t see, as we approach the prime minister (appearing) at the liaison committee on Wednesday, how this is going to go away unless Dominic goes.”

Craig Whittaker, Conservative MP for Calder Valley in West Yorkshire, said Mr Cummings’ position is “untenable”. He tweeted: “I totally agree that Dominic Cummings position is untenable. I’m sure he took the decision in the best interests of his family but like every decision we take we also have to take responsibility for those decisions.

“You cannot advise the nation one thing then do the opposite.”

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has said that Mr Cummings stayed put after travelling to Durham.

He told the Sophy Ridge show: “I don’t have all the times and dates for you but I understand he will have travelled up there towards the end of March and stayed there, remained there for 14 days, didn’t leave the property and isolation, as per the rules and guidance.”

Mr Shapps said he was sure Mr Cummings obeyed social distancing rules. He said: “You’ll appreciate I wasn’t with them so I can’t tell you exactly what that journey was like, but what I do know is that Dominic Cummings is a stickler for those rules .”

Pressed by the BBC’s Andrew Marr on whether there was an “extreme risk to life”, Mr Shapps added: “A four-year-old can’t feed themselves, a four-year-old can’t bathe themselves and change their clothes, so it is clear they wanted to put some measures in place.”

Mr Shapps said the guidance allowed for arrangements such as the one Mr Cummings made, and that he does not think he needs to resign. Asked whether Mr Cummings will resign, Mr Shapps replied: “No.”

Lockdown travel

Mr Johnson resisted calls on Saturday from opposition parties to sack his senior adviser.

Mr Cummings, who masterminded the 2016 campaign to leave the European Union during the Brexit referendum, travelled to Durham in late March, when a strict lockdown was already in place.

Mr Johnson’s office said Mr Cummings made the journey to ensure his four-year-old son could be properly cared for as his wife was ill with Covid-19 and there was a “high likelihood” that Mr Cummings would himself become unwell.

“I behaved reasonably and legally,” Mr Cummings told reporters outside his house after telling them to stay 2 metres apart in accordance with government guidelines.

Asked if he would consider his position, he said: “Obviously not.” He then chided reporters for being wrong about the result of the 2016 Brexit referendum.

“You guys are probably all about as right about that as you were about Brexit: do you remember how right you all were about that?” Mr Cummings said.

Ministers voiced support for the senior adviser.

“I can tell you that the PM provides Mr Cummings with his full support,” transport secretary Grant Shapps told reporters, adding that he did not know when the prime minister found out about the journey.

Second trip

Downing Street said Mr Cummings’ “actions were in line with coronavirus guidelines” and said the Guardian and the Mirror newspapers, which first reported the story, had made “false allegations”.

In another, later report, the Daily Mirror said Mr Cummings made a second trip from London during the lockdown and was spotted near Durham on April 19th, days after returning to London from his first trip.

Mr Cummings denied making a second trip to his family in Durham during the lockdown, describing the Mirror’s report as “totally false”, the Telegraph newspaper said late on Saturday.

Labour called on the country’s most senior civil servant, Mark Sedwill, to open an investigation into the journey.

“The British people do not expect there to be one rule for them and another rule for the prime minister’s most senior adviser,” Labour said.

British government guidelines say that those who have Covid-19 or suspect they have it should self-isolate for at least seven days along with their household and not leave their house for any reason.

The Scottish National Party and the Liberal Democrats called for Mr Cummings to be sacked.

Epidemiologist Neil Ferguson quit as a member of the government’s scientific advisory group after he was visited at home by his girlfriend. Scotland’s chief medical officer, Catherine Calderwood, stepped down after she was caught making two trips to her second home. – PA/ Reuters