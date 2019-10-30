Conservative MP Amber Rudd will not contest upcoming election

Amber Rudd, the former UK home secretary and work and pensions secretary who was once tipped as a future Conservative leader, is to quit as an MP at the coming election, she has said.

Announcing the news to the Evening Standard, Ms Rudd said: “I’m not finished with politics, I’m just not standing at this election.”

Ms Rudd quit the cabinet and gave up the Conservative whip in September over what she said at the time was Boris Johnson’s seeming unwillingness to work for a Brexit deal. However, since then she has sought to return as a Tory.

On Tuesday, 10 of 21 other Conservative MPs who were stripped of the whip for supporting a backbench-instigated Bill seeking to block a no-deal Brexit were readmitted to the party.

Ms Rudd said she planned to meet the Conservative chief whip, Mark Spencer, to formally seek a return: “I’m happy to leave the House of Commons as a Conservative MP.”

However, the party has indicated that Ms Rudd, who has a majority of only 346 in her Hastings and Rye constituency, might not be welcomed back.

Asked if she had any regrets, Ms Rudd said: “I felt I made the right steps at those critical points and I am pleased that the prime minister has now restored the whip to some of those colleagues.” She did not rule out a return to Westminster in the future, but said there were “many other things I want to do”.–Guardian and PA