Complex mission to save Spanish boy who fell down well continues

Efforts to reach a two-year-old boy who fell into a borehole in southern Spain on January 13th hit a major snag on Tuesday when engineers said they would have to widen a parallel shaft before they could dig a horizontal passage to reach the toddler.

Miners had been drilling during the day and night to create the shaft 60m (197 ft) deep, which they finished on Monday and started lining with thick metal pipes.

Their hope was to be able to cut across by Tuesday to find the toddler, Julen.

A crane removes steel tubes after failing to place them into the drilled well. Photograph: Reuters/Jon Nazca

“Technical difficulties have cropped up with the casing of the well after the depth of 40m,” said a spokeswoman for the regional government at the site, adding that the thick metal pipes will be removed and drilling resumed.

“It is impossible to estimate how long it will take. The operation has already begun,” she said.

Julen fell down the borehole shaft as his family walked through a private estate in Totalán, Málaga.

There have been no signs of life since.

On Wednesday, January 16th, the authorities reported that they believed they had recovered traces of Julen’s hair, matching his DNA.

Rescuers have found that the borehole – 100m deep and just 25cm wide – was blocked with earth, raising fears that soil had collapsed onto the child.

Engineers have said that digging the horizontal passage would be the most dangerous part of the effort.

Volunteers cook for the rescue personnel. Photograph: Reuters/Jon Nazca

“It is a complicated job where lives will be at risk, but they have practised that, and they are the best,” mining engineer Juan Lopez Escobar told Canal Sur.

Spanish miners and engineers have been joined by workers from a Swedish firm who, in 2010, helped locate 33 Chilean miners who were then rescued after 69 days underground.

Mining rescue experts hope to be lowered into the shaft so they can dig a horizontal tunnel to the spot where Julen is believed to be.

At the same time, Spain’s Guardia Civil is investigating whether the borehole that Julen fell into was built illegally.

Children and families have been holding candlelight vigils across Spain in support of the missing boy.

Spanish newspaper El Pais reported that his parents suffered another tragedy in 2017 when their three-year-old son died suddenly after suffering a cardiac arrest while walking along a beach. – Reuters