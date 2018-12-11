Cabinet to discuss contingency plans in event of no-deal Brexit

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney will go before Cabinet this morning to discuss contingency plans in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Coveney said that while the event of a no-deal Brexit is unlikely, the Government has to be prepared to it” and ready to “speed up plans. Move from the planning stage to taking action.”

The meeting takes place as British prime minster Theresa May begins a tour of European capitals to ask for improvements to the Brexit agreement after she called off a parliamentary vote on the deal rather than face a crushing defeat.

During a dramatic day at Westminster on Monday, the prime minister told a packed House of Commons chamber that she would seek reassurances from the EU about the Northern Ireland backstop.

She acknowledged that many Conservative MPs feared that the backstop could keep Britain indefinitely within a customs union with the EU. “I have listened. I have heard those concerns, and I will now do everything I possibly can to secure further assurances.”

Mr Coveney said he did not believe Mrs May had said she was going to seek the removal of the backstop, but that she recognised many were worried about it and she wanted to seek reassurances about the backstop and the issues around it.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, the Tánaiste said the EU had made it very clear the backstop is not going to change. The text of the withdrawal agreement had been hard won and had taken two years to “put together”. He does not believe the wording of the withdrawal agreement will change, but that the EU will work to provide more clarity saying, “the Irish government has no issue with offering reassurances.”

Mr Coveney said the DUP has changed the backstop “into something that it isn’t, they’ve created fear. There is no threat to the sovereignty of Northern Ireland. ”

The backstop is not something to be feared and Mrs May understands the fragility of the peace process on the island of Ireland, he said.

The Minister said there was no ulterior motive in the backstop and that it is consistent with the promises to the people “of this island.”

“I’m bringing a detailed paper to Cabinet about contingency plans,” Mr Coveney said, pointing out that plans will have to be in place for Department of Agriculture and Health inspectors at ports and airports. Plans will also have to be in place for aviation, fisheries and for recognition of standards and quality assurances.

No renegotiation of withdrawal agreement

Meanwhile, European Council president Donald Tusk said he would put Brexit on the agenda for Thursday’s meeting of EU leaders, but made clear there could be no renegotiation of the withdrawal agreement or the backstop.

Senior Government sources in Dublin warned against any additions to the current deal such as legal guarantees that would create conditions around the backstop.

One well-placed source said that only a clause to unilaterally withdraw from its provisions would satisfy Mrs May’s critics at Westminster, and that a legal guarantee would be difficult to implement without undermining the backstop. “You can’t do that and preserve the essential quality of the backstop. I don’t see an easy way out.”

British government sources played down the prospect of a breakthrough this week, and the prime minister is unlikely to return to the Commons for a vote on her deal before the middle of January.

Mrs May is meeting for talks with Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte at the Hague on Tuesday morning before flying to Berlin to meet German chancellor Angela Merkel. She is also expected to meet Mr Tusk and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker ahead of Thursday’s summit, and to meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on the margins of the summit.

Difficult situation

During a phone call with the Taoiseach on Sunday evening, Mrs May outlined the difficult situation she faced, and the fear of many MPs that the provisions of the backstop could apply indefinitely.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is greeted by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte upon her arrival in The Hague, Netherlands on Tuesday. Photograph: Peter Dejong

It is understood Mrs May raised the prospect of further discussions at an EU level, asking if Mr Varadkar would be open to such a prospect.

Mr Varadkar is understood to have said it would be a possibility, but stressed that the withdrawal agreement could not be reopened.

“I have no difficulty with statements that clarify what is in the withdrawal agreement, but no statement of clarification can contradict what is in the withdrawal agreement,” he said on Monday.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, who leads a group of Conservative backbench Brexiteers, said Monday’s events had brought Mrs May’s downfall closer. “I think it’s been a humiliating day for the country.”

The pound fell after Mrs May announced that she was postponing the vote and at the end of the day was down 1.4 per cent against the dollar at an 18-month low of $1.249, while the euro was up 1.2 per cent at £0.9048.