Burglar who had sex with a corpse jailed for six years
Man disturbed nine coffins after breaking in to funeral parlour during drug-induced psychosis
Kasim Khuram was also ordered to register as a sex offender for 10 years Photograph: iStock
A burglar who had sex with a corpse after breaking into a funeral parlour has been jailed for six years at Birmingham Crown Court in England.
Kasim Khuram, of Kenilworth Road, Aston, Birmingham was also ordered to register as a sex offender for 10 years after disturbing nine coffins during a drug-induced psychosis last November.
Sentencing judge Melbourne Inman QC told 23-year-old Khuram: “The offences that you have committed offend all human sensitivity.
“I am not aware of – and nor have I been able to find – any similar case. It would be difficult to think of a greater depravation of the dignity of the dead.” – PA